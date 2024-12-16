Bela Act clauses part of a ‘major revenge project against Afrikaans’ – DA’s Helen Zille

Democratic Alliance (DA) federal council chairperson Helen Zille has strongly criticised the two contested clauses of the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act (Bela), arguing that they are unnecessary and potentially threaten Afrikaans-medium education in South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Bela Act into law on 13 September, but suspended the implementation of clause 4 and 5 for a three-month period, pending consultation with interested parties opposing the clauses.

Clause 4 of the Bela Act gives the Department of Basic Education (DBE) more authority over the admission policy and clause 5 requires school governing bodies (SGBs) to submit the school’s language policy to the provincial head of department (HOD) for approval.

In an interview on Morning Live on Monday, Zille expressed deep concerns about the act’s potential to undermine language rights and school governance.

Bela Act clauses 4 and 5 ‘major revenge against Afrikaans’ – Zille

Zille contended that the existing clauses 5 and 6 of the South African Schools Act were already sufficient to establish partnerships between SGBs, parents, and communities.

“We’re objecting to clauses 4 and 5 because they are not necessary,” she emphasised.

The key point of contention is the act’s provision that gives provincial HODs final decision-making power over school language policies, which Zille said “is not right”.

The DA leader alleged that the act is part of a “major revenge project against Afrikaans”, citing statements by Gauteng officials.

She quoted Education MEC Matome Chiloane as saying there was “no need for a single Afrikaans-speaking school in Gauteng” and Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s claim of “continuing the 1976 uprising” – a characterisation Zille strongly disputed as historically inaccurate.

“Many Afrikaans parents and children do not want to be taught through the medium of English,” said Zille.

Constitutional rights and language preservation

Zille further argued that the Constitution protected mother-tongue education where practicable, particularly for communities like Afrikaans and deaf language speakers, who have invested significant effort in developing their educational infrastructure.

“For every one Afrikaans-medium school, there are 95 English-medium schools,” she pointed out, emphasising the vulnerability of Afrikaans education.

According to Zille, the Bela Act’s language provisions could effectively eradicate Afrikaans-medium education.

“The head of department has the final say on language policy and that they can force a change of language policy at a school,” the DA federal council chair responded when asked which part of the Bela Act empowers anybody to get rid of Afrikaans.

She highlighted previous experiences where dual-medium schools quickly transitioned to exclusively English, citing examples from universities like Stellenbosch, Pretoria and the University of the Free State.

“If you stop teaching a language, and if it stops being a language of education, it quickly unravels,” she warned.

DA prepared to take legal action against Bela Act clauses outcome

Despite the strong disagreement with the Bela Act clauses, Zille emphasised the importance of conflict resolution within the government of national unity (GNU).

“We’re really working hard to make the conflict resolution mechanisms of the GNU work because it’s essential that they work if the GNU is to succeed,” she stated.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce the outcome of discussions on the Bela Act soon.

Zille indicated that the DA is prepared to take legal action if necessary, stating the party will wait for the president’s announcement.

