MEC says shebeens must keep the noise down during exams

MEC Rodgers Monama calls on all liquor licence holders operating near schools to turn down their music or face the might of the law.

The Limpopo department of economic development has been inundated with calls from angry parents and school governing bodies complaining about loud noise from restaurants, pubs and shebeens during exams.

The department said it had received piles of letters from angry parents, claiming the noise from liquor outlets during exams was unbearable. According to the department, parents complained that the noise was preventing their children from studying and writing their exams in peace.

In light of this, member of the executive council (MEC) for the department, Rodgers Monama, called on all liquor licence holders operating near schools to turn down their music or face the might of the law. Monama pleaded with all liquor licence holders operating near institutions of learning to reduce the volume of their music or not to play it at all.

Licences revoked

“All licence holders are notified that complaints from schools or community members would not be taken lightly. “Should the licence holder be found guilty of operating loud music during exams, the South African Liquor Board will revoke their licences or alternatively, conditions of such licence will be drastically amended,” he said.

Monama reminded licence holders that they had a responsibility to control their customers. “No customer is entitled to purchase alcohol from a liquor restaurant and consume it outside the establishment. Also, no cars will be permitted to play loud music at the time of exams.

“We have attended to 12 formal complaints received from angry parents, schools and members of the community and the number is escalating.

“Our officials are all over the province to check and assess the situation. We are working with the police and if you are found to be playing loud music during exams, heads will roll. “We are entrusted by parents to work with them to create a conducive environment for our children to study.

Do not disturb

“A peaceful environment will help our children to study in peace and be able to produce good passes at the end of the year. Those who opt to turn a deaf ear to our pleas must bury their heads in shame because it is clear they don’t have the best interests of their children at heart.”

Businessman Billy “Madlesa” Modika said: “I live in this community. People here take me as their role model. Some even call me papa while their children call me Uncle Billy. “What type of a role model will I be if I disturb my own children from studying?” he asked.