By Oratile Mashilo

5 Sep 2024

Studying for these 14 qualifications? Gauteng government announces work opportunities

Applications for work opportunities are open to South African students studying for a bachelor’s degree or national diploma.

Gauteng government is providing work opportunities for selected degrees

Gauteng Department of e-Government on Wednesday announced Work Exposure Learning (WIL) opportunities for South African students.

“This initiative is aimed at students enrolled in graduate study programs through recognised Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) accredited by the Council for Higher Education (CHE),” said the department spokesperson, Sithembiso Ndlovu.

According to the department, students must complete a WIL program as part of their academic curriculum to be eligible.

14 qualifications accepted

Students interested are required to submit applications using the Z83 form obtainable from any public service department. Applications must include a curriculum vitae (CV), a transcript of their academic record, a confirmation letter from relevant HEI, and an Identity Document.

“The applications are open to South African students between 18 and 35 pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma at NQF Level 6,” notes the department.

  • Computer science
  • Informatic
  • Information Technology
  • Network Engineering
  • Human Resource Management
  • Labour Relations
  • Management of Training
  • Organisational Design
  • Financial management
  • Procurement and Supply Chain Management
  • Media Studies
  • Corporate Communications
  • Internal Audit
  • Risk Management

No remuneration for the Work Exposure

However, applicants will not be paid by the government and the contract will be non-renewable but may be extended as permitted by the HEI.

“Please note that the Gauteng Department of e-Government will not offer any financial remuneration or incentives as part of the WIL program appointment. Selected candidates will enter a voluntary, non-remunerated short-term contract with the Department for a minimum of 40 hours.”

Applications close on 20 September 2024 and should be addressed to: The Director HRM No. 75 Fox Street, Gauteng Department of e-Government, Private Bag X12, Marshalltown, 2107

Graduate Unemployment in South Africa

Statistics SA reported that Graduate unemployment rate increased by 2,3% to 11,8% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 9,6% in fourth quarter in 2023.

Speaking to The Citizen, Ndlovu says this initiative comes as the government tries to deal with the graduate unemployment rate.

“Young people sit at home with their degrees and diplomas, so we are trying to deal with that problem. Part of the programme is to give the youth experience so they can apply for proper work. As you need experience at hand,” he said.

According to Stats SA, youth aged between 15-34 years continue to have the highest unemployment rates at 59,7% and 40,7% respectively.

