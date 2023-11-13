‘They’ve misunderstood procedure for feud’ – NSFAS on student union’s allegations

NSFAS condemned SAUS’s ‘attitude’ where it seemed like the organisation believed it had some role in its labour relations matters.

The SA Union of Students says NSFAS is on the brink of collapse. Photo: Facebook

The SA Union of Students’ (SAUS) spokesperson, Asive Dlaniwa, last week accused the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) of being on the brink of collapse, citing feuds between members of the executive and board as one of the reasons for this.

But NSFAS has hit back, saying that there were no feuds between their executives and the board and that it was likely that SAUS had misinterpreted the board’s decision to follow the Werksmans Attorneys Report.

The Report was carried out after allegations of corrupt activities taking place within the entity. The Report provided recommendations to address areas of concern.

“The NSFAS Board will continue to implement the recommendations of the Werksmans Attorneys Report including taking remedial actions against all individuals and institutions who are implicated in wrongdoing,” the entity said in a statement.

Attitude

NSFAS said SAUS had displayed ‘an attitude’ where it seemed like the organisation believed it had some role in labour-related matters at the NSFAS.

“This attitude is misplaced and the NSFAS Board urges the leadership of SAUS to separate their social relationships from the mandate of NSFAS. It is not in the place of NSFAS to call for the reinstatement of any NSFAS official including the CEO,” it said.

The NSFAS Board also confirmed it was in consultation with the Department of Higher Education and Training to finalise the funding guidelines for the academic year 2024.

“These guidelines will be announced on 21 November together with the opening of the application season for the academic year 2024,” NSFAS said.

Transforming

“The NSFAS Board would like to assure all the beneficiaries that the Board is working hard to ensure that NSFAS implements all its decisions to fulfil its mission of transforming NSFAS into an efficient and effective provider of financial aid to students from poor and working-class families in a sustainable manner that promotes access to, and success in, higher and further education and training, in pursuit of South Africa’s national and human resource development goals,” it concluded.