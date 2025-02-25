Two immigration specialists arrested in Beitbridge corruption probe

Two immigration specialists were arrested for illegally processing Malawian nationals at Beitbridge, as authorities crack down on border corruption.

Two immigration specialists linked to the illegal processing of Malawian nationals at the Beitbridge port of entry in Limpopo were arrested on Monday evening at the border post.

The immigration specialist appeared before the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning.

Their arrest follows the ongoing investigation into another specialist, Dorah Ncube, who was arrested last year for fraud and corruption related to the illegal processing of six Malawian nationals at Beitbridge. Ncube remains in police custody.

The commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, applauded the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) for arresting two suspects.

The BMA reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on corruption and said it remains committed to upholding the integrity of South Africa’s border management systems.

“We continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies in their investigations to ensure that those involved in corrupt activities are held accountable,” Masiapato said in a statement.

The border authority said it will not tolerate misconduct undermining the rule of law and the country’s security.

“We assure the public that decisive action will be taken against any official found to be involved in unethical practices,” Masiapato added.

According to the BMA, it is processing 45 cases that are still to be concluded, including transgressions such as aiding and abetting and the illegal processing of travellers and goods.

About 27 officials have been dismissed since the BMA’s inception on 1 April 2023.

Meanwhile, last week, Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court convicted and sentenced 40-year-old immigration specialist Lee-Ann Cloete, who was stationed at OR Tambo International Airport.

On 7 September 2019, a Thai national arrived at OR Tambo International Airport from Thailand to visit her companion in Durban.

Cloete, stationed at the immigration desk, inspected the travel documents and claimed they were not in order. She then demanded money from the traveller to allow entry into South Africa.

The traveller, who didn’t have cash, contacted her companion, who transferred R3 000 via FNB’s eWallet service. Once the money was transferred, Cloete stamped the passport and permitted entry.

The incident was reported and assigned to the Hawks for investigation, and Cloete was arrested shortly thereafter.

On Wednesday, 19 February, the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court convicted her of corruption and sentenced her to a R30 000 fine or six years imprisonment, suspended for five years.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of corruption or illegal activities. We remain steadfast in our commitment to upholding the law and ensuring the integrity of officials, especially those who are supposed to uphold the law,” said Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, the provisional head of the Hawks in Gauteng.