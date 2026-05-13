DStv slashes streaming prices to R199 for live games during 2026 FIFA World Cup

DStv slashes decoder prices ahead of Bafana's FIFA World Cup 2026 return

South African football fans can finally stop speculating about FIFA World Cup 2026 access and affordability.

With excitement building around Bafana Bafana’s possible return to the global stage, MultiChoice has unveiled its lowest-priced DStv decoder deal ever. This announcement comes ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

It’s been a sketchy landscape with the streaming of football, but South Africans can finally make plans for home watch parties. Now, they can enjoy the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The broadcaster announced a major price drop aimed at making the tournament more accessible to South African households. This happens as Africa prepares for its biggest FIFA World Cup representation in history.

Mzansi viewers will be able to watch the opening game between Bafana Bafana and Mexico and enjoy Tyla’s performance at the opening ceremony.

For months, many viewers questioned whether they would be able to afford access to football’s biggest spectacle. This is especially true when the tournament kicks off across North America in 2026. Now, DStv says fans can finally put that speculation to rest.

The headline offer includes a DStv HD Single View decoder, installation, and a DStv Access subscription for just R199 per month over 24 months.

In addition, the package also includes one free stream on the DStv Stream app. This allows subscribers to watch matches on mobile devices.

According to MultiChoice Broadcasting Services CEO Willington Ngwepe, the company wants as many football supporters as possible to experience what could become a historic moment. This is significant for both South Africa and the continent.

“This could be a historic moment for Africa, and we want as many South African football fans as possible to be able to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026™,” Ngwepe said.

The new pricing structure also includes standalone decoder specials. Football fans can purchase a DStv HD Single View decoder for R299, representing a 40% saving. Alternatively, they can get the decoder together with installation for R499.

The broadcaster says the initiative is designed to help families enjoy live football coverage from home. At the same time, families can access entertainment content before the World Cup begins.

Subscribers on the DStv Access package will also have access to a variety of local and international programming, including reality shows, sports and children’s entertainment through both decoder viewing and streaming.

Football supporters can immediately enjoy the final stages of the current LaLiga season on SuperSport LaLiga channel 204. Meanwhile, local fans will also be able to follow Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League final against AS FAR Rabat later this month.

The R199-per-month contract officially launches on 15 May 2026 at DStv walk-in centres, agencies, and accredited installers nationwide.