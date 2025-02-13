UFS protests: SRC accuses police of ‘brutalising’ students

Fifteen UFS students were arrested during protests on Wednesday.

The disruptions at the University of the Free State (UFS) seem to be far from over.

UFS students arrested

Fifteen students were arrested during protests at the Bloemfontein campus on Wednesday.

Protests started at the university on Tuesday after students complained about issues around registration and funding.

In response, UFS said it had helped students where it could with financial assistance.

“Financial concessions have been granted to students on two occasions so far this year to enable them to register. On 10 February 2025, the university granted follow-up concessions,” it said.

Students ‘brutalised’ by police, says SRC

After the arrests, the university’s student representative council (SRC) accused police of “brutalising” the protesting students.

“We write to you with outrage and disgust at the treacherous events that unfolded on our Bloemfontein Campus. At 13h50, outside the Steve Biko Building, the police brutalised and arrested 15 of our students (11 females and four males) who were peacefully protesting against the oppressive systems that deny them their right to education,” it said in a statement.

The SRC also had harsh words for its own president, Pfarelo Maphangula. It accused him of abandoning the protesting students when police arrived.

It further explained how the protest on Wednesday was sparked by Maphangula’s call to action on Facebook. In it, he promised to help students affected by academic, financial and appeal issues.

The SRC claims he did this without consulting it.

“However, in a blatant display of cowardice and betrayal, he abandoned the students and slipped away through a side door, leaving them to face the wrath of the police alone!” the SRC said.

The SRC wants Maphangula held accountable for his actions.

“We call on all students to stand in solidarity with our arrested students and to join us in demanding justice and accountability from Maphangula and the university administration.”

Classes continue at UFS

The university responded to the protests on campus by alerting its protection services and activating its protest management security escalation plan.

On Wednesday it said classes would continue as normal.

