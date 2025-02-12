UFC says ‘classes are continuing as normal’ after disruption: Here are the concessions

The UFS is in continuous engagement with Nsfas to resolve outstanding matters.

Classes at the University of the Free State (UFS) are proceeding as usual despite recent disruptions on the Bloemfontein campus.

Lacea Loader, the senior director of communication and marketing at the university, said academic activities were impacted on Tuesday morning, due to concerns surrounding registration and funding.

“Classes are continuing as normal,” Loader told The Citizen on Tuesday evening.

The UFS is in continuous engagement with the National Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) to resolve outstanding matters while taking into consideration its financial constraints.

Following the “concessions” that the university has made to allow students to register, the following has been noted :

Nsfas funding has been confirmed and allocated to 25 551 students.

22 246 of these students have already been successfully registered for the academic year.

Nsfas allowances were paid to 14 303 registered students on 3 February 2025.

On 17 February 2025, interim allowances will be paid to 7 943 students who were not registered at the time of the first round of payments.

Despite the university stating that it communicated all financial concessions to students through their respective platforms on January 27 and 31, 2025, students still appeared dissatisfied, leading to the disruptions.

“The university’s protection service is on alert, and the situation on the campuses is being closely monitored, with the necessary security measures in place,” said UFS.

Students on campus confirmed that classes were indeed continuing as normal at the Bloemfontein campus.