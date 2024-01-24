Universities: There are more applicants than spots available

In a post-matric frenzy, more than half a million matriculants are scrambling for limited university spots, with 442 830 spaces available in universities and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges. The overwhelming number of successful matriculants – 572 983 – has created an unprecedented demand for tertiary education, putting immense pressure on the already limited spaces available. ALSO READ: Thousands of pupils still not placed in schools – Gauteng education department says they will ‘catch up’ However, the director-general of the department of higher education and training, Dr Nkosinathi Sishi, has reassured the class of 2023 that “in the…

In a post-matric frenzy, more than half a million matriculants are scrambling for limited university spots, with 442 830 spaces available in universities and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges.

The overwhelming number of successful matriculants – 572 983 – has created an unprecedented demand for tertiary education, putting immense pressure on the already limited spaces available.

However, the director-general of the department of higher education and training, Dr Nkosinathi Sishi, has reassured the class of 2023 that “in the postschool education space, there are more than enough spaces for those that have passed matric”.

“Quite often, people move from saying the pass rate, for example for the class of 2023, has provided more than 570 000 students that have passed [and] immediately they want to ask, do you have 570 000 spaces to absorb those who passed,” he said.

The issue, he said, was not the number of spaces available, but the number of openings in a student’s preferred career path.

“For example, medical students would find most medical institutions would not take more than 200 students.

“Which means, even if there were available spaces in the postschool education and training [sector on the whole], for medical students there will not be enough.”

Education expert Dr Nomsa Nkosi attributed the surge in demand to the increased importance placed on higher education, a growing population of matriculants and a desire to secure a competitive edge in an evolving job market.

“Every year the department tries to prepare for the influx but in most cases, not all of these students will be absorbed into the system.

Some will look for jobs, while a select few go to study abroad and some even take a gap year,” she said.

“Most of these universities are [under pressure] because they have to cater, not only for the class of 2023, but for those who took a gap year previously, those who could not get space and even those who might have changed their minds.”

Nkosi said concerns should be raised about the potential strain on resources and the quality of education that could result from the sudden influx of students.

However, university officials have urged applicants to remain patient as they streamline the admission process and explore options for accommodating the unprecedented number of applicants, with the department also promising more visibility and officials to help with the overflow.

“I think this is an important one and we must admit as a department this is an area where we might struggle because it’s not something you can deal with immediately. We need more information,” said Sishi.

“We need to work together with our universities’ registrars, the DDG [deputy director-general] responsible for university education, just to make sure these specific issues are dealt with.

“And that we can assist students with guidelines regarding where and which institutions still have spaces in the areas of interest.”

During the State of Readiness of the 2024 Academic Year, Minister Blade Nzimande said the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, Durban University of Technology and Mangosuthu University of Technology still had available spaces in some of their faculties.

“Rhodes University, Tshwane University of Technology, University of Fort Hare, University of Zululand and Walter Sisulu University also still have space, while the others indicated they won’t take late applications,” he said.

Tshwane University of Technology student leader Mpho Mkhwanazi said “space will be made available until some students accept or get rejected for the many courses they’ve applied for”.

“But the department has to do better and increase TVET colleges and universities across the country.

Many students do not get the chance to further their studies because of space and not requirements,” he said