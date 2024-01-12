Nzimande dismisses ‘false and ill-informed’ reports he’ll hike university fees

The authority to determine fees of individual universities rests with university councils, says Nzimande.

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Blade Nzimande, has dismissed reports that he intends to hike university fees for the 2024 academic year.

This week, media reports suggested Nzimande proposed that universities increase tuition and residence fees by 4.5% and 6.5%, respectively.

The reported proposal was slammed by student bodies, with the Wits University SRC describing it as “unaffordable”.

However, the minister on Friday rubbished the “false and ill-informed” suggestions that he intended to increase university fees.

“As the Department of Higher Education and Training, we wish to remind the public that the Minister plays no role in determining the fees of universities,” said spokesperson Veli Mbele.

According to the Higher Education Act 101 of 1997, the authority to determine the fees of individual universities rests with university councils.

“Therefore, the Minister has no such authority to determine the individual fees of universities and to do so, would be to act ultra vires (beyond his powers) on the part of the Minister.”

The minister does, however, through the department, provide universities with a framework to guide them on how they should determine their fee structure.

“The Minister does this with the sole intention of ensuring that, in how universities determine their fee structures, students and particularly those from poor and working-class backgrounds, are not adversely affected by the fee determinations of universities,” said Mbele.

“The Minister regards it as disappointing and somewhat mischievous that formal organisations and long-standing media houses, would make public statements on university fees, without first informing themselves on determining university fees.”

This comes as the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) cuts off funding for 87,000 students, and introduced an introduction of a R45,000 accommodation cap.

