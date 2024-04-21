Sorry, Dr Sello…Blade Nzimande throws cold water on actor’s honorary doctorate

Sello Maake kaNcube was one of three celebs to whom Trinity International Bible University conferred an honorary PhD...or so they thought.

Actor Sello Maake kaNcube after he received his ‘honorary doctorate’ from the bogus educational institution Trinity International Bible University. Photo: X/ @sellomkn

On Saturday, a proud Sello Maake kaNcube headed to social media to share his newly bestowed “honorary doctorate” with his fans.

The veteran actor’s joy was however short-lived as Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande pointed out on Sunday that Trinity International Bible University is not a registered university and therefore has no authority to offer qualifications to anyone.

The institution – which also honoured actress Elizabeth Serunye and singer Winnie Mashaba – has since received a warning to cease all illegal activities and to regularise its operations.

‘It’s now Dr Sello Maake kaNcube’

In his X post, the 64-year-old award-winning actor celebrated his PhD with a Bible verse and a collage of photos.

“Look at God! It’s now Dr Sello Maake kaNcube,” the former Generations star wrote on X before referring to his “co-pilot” and wife, Pearl Mbewe. who can be seen posing with her husband in one of the photos.

“Someone please tell my co-pilot Pearl Mbewe Maake KaNcube @Solopearl that she is no longer travelling this life journey with a national treasure only but with an honourable DR!

“When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you; when you walk through fire you shall not be burned, and the flame shall not consume you.” Isaiah 43:2



Look at God! It’s now Dr Sello Maake kaNcube 🤩🥰😍



Someone please… pic.twitter.com/PqqyFtfAke — Sello Maake kaNcube -Archie Moroka ☺️ (@sellomkn) April 20, 2024

Department ‘deeply disturbed’ following Sello honorary PhD incident

In a statement, the Department of Higher Education and Training also said that it has requested guidance from the Council on Higher Education (CHE) on how honorary doctorate qualifications should be offered and by who.

“As the department, we have nothing against Trinity International Bible University or the celebrities they have chosen to honour,” said the department’s spokesperson Veli Mbele.

He said the department was “deeply disturbed by the persistent disregard for the Department of Higher Education’s regulations by the management of Trinity International Bible University”.

“The department is considering more comprehensive and decisive action against Trinity International Bible University and all other individuals or institutions, who continue to undermine the department’s regulations.

“As the Department of Higher Education and Training, we are willing to engage with Trinity International Bible University and the celebrities they have honoured to better explain our position.

“Most importantly, as the Department of Higher Education and Training, we have a legal responsibility to protect the integrity of our qualifications and that of our post-school education and training system,” Mbele concluded.

