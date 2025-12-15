Violence against principals and teachers condemned by Gauteng MEC

Gauteng MEC says the killing of Kempton Park principal highlights growing threats facing teachers and school leaders.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane says violence against teachers and school leaders undermines the stability of schools and threatens children’s future.

He said this in reaction to the death of the principal of Samit Christian Academy, an independent school in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, on Sunday.

The principal was killed during a house robbery, the police confirmed, in the early hours of Sunday at Maokeng Extension in Thembisa.

Principal killed in a house robbery in Thembisa

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) said this incident is another brutal and senseless act of violence that has robbed the Gauteng education sector.

“The department extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, the school community, learners, and colleagues during this period of immense grief,” the department said.

“We also wish the family members a speedy and full recovery.”

The department confirmed that the South African Police Service (Saps) has arrested a suspect in connection with this crime.

The GDE commended the Saps for their swift response and called for a thorough investigation to ensure that all those responsible are brought to justice.

Violence against principals ‘devastating and deeply concerning’

Chiloane said the loss of another principal to violent crime is “devastating and deeply concerning.”

“The GDE reiterates its call for strengthened community safety measures and continued collaboration between law enforcement agencies, communities, and social partners to protect educators and school leaders,” he said.

The MEC also condemned the incident in the “strongest terms”. He said the department stands in solidarity with the family, the school, and the broader education community.