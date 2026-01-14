Education

Home » News » South Africa » Education

WATCH: ‘This system has failed us’ – EFF helps parents with school placement issues

Picture of Shaun Holland

By Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

2 minute read

14 January 2026

02:18 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Parents frustrated as EFF slams Gauteng Department of Education’s online application system over school placement failures.

Gauteng schools reopened on Wednesday for the 2026 academic year.

While many parents welcomed their children’s first day, others were left frustrated by the Gauteng Department of Education’s online application system.

People standing in a line
Parents and children wait in line at the Gauteng Department of Education’s Johannesburg West offices. Picture: Shaun Holland

EFF MMC for Health and Social Development and Chairperson of Sub-Region C, Ennie Makhafola, did an oversight inspection and provided assistance to parents.

This initiative is part of the EFF’s annual #UmntanaEskolweni campaign to defend the constitutional rights of children in South Africa.

Ennie Makhafola, MMC for Health and Social Development and chairperson of Sub-Region C, engages with parents at Johannesburg West GDE offices. Picture: Shaun Holland

ALSO WATCH: No back-to-school for some pupils after Limpopo floods: Here are the affected areas

Read more on these topics

back to school Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) school applications school reopening

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ex-national police commissioner Phahlane says he was the ‘guinea pig of the step aside policy’
Education Gauteng education blames school placement backlog on parental errors [VIDEO]
News ANC’s Masuku vs Phasha: Bitter legal action far from over
News Remember disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo? He has a new job
News Black mamba hitchhikes to Monument Park, found hiding in car engine bay

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp