WATCH: ‘This system has failed us’ – EFF helps parents with school placement issues

Parents frustrated as EFF slams Gauteng Department of Education’s online application system over school placement failures.

Gauteng schools reopened on Wednesday for the 2026 academic year.

While many parents welcomed their children’s first day, others were left frustrated by the Gauteng Department of Education’s online application system.

Parents and children wait in line at the Gauteng Department of Education’s Johannesburg West offices. Picture: Shaun Holland

EFF MMC for Health and Social Development and Chairperson of Sub-Region C, Ennie Makhafola, did an oversight inspection and provided assistance to parents.

This initiative is part of the EFF’s annual #UmntanaEskolweni campaign to defend the constitutional rights of children in South Africa.

Ennie Makhafola, MMC for Health and Social Development and chairperson of Sub-Region C, engages with parents at Johannesburg West GDE offices. Picture: Shaun Holland

