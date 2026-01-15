Flights to and from Limpopo grounded amid heavy rain and flooding

The flooding in several districts of Limpopo has left communities cut off, with authorities on high alert.

As Limpopo continues to battle heavy rain and devastating floods, it remains unclear when flights in Hoedspruit will resume.

On Wednesday, Airlink said it suspended all flights to and from Hoedspruit in Limpopo due to severe flooding that has left many roads impassable and restricted access to the airport, which serves communities in the area, the nearby Kruger National Park, and surrounding lodges and resorts.

Flights

Airlink said flights will resume only once the government, the airport operator and local authorities declare it safe for operations.

“Airlink is in constant liaison with local stakeholders, including SANParks and the various private lodges in the area, to assist passengers who are stranded at those destinations. Airlink is also alerting customers who are booked to fly to or from Hoedspruit for the remainder of this week,” said the airline’s spokesperson, Linden Birns.

Apology

Airlink CEO de Villiers Engelbrecht said they have noted the inconvenience to travellers.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this is causing our customers. Airlink personnel are working with their counterparts at SANParks and the other service providers to do everything possible to minimise the disruption and expedite the resumption of our flights and operations at Hoedspruit airport.”

No school in Limpopo

Flooding in several districts of Limpopo has left communities cut off, with authorities on high alert as heavy rain continues to fall across Mopani, Vhembe, and parts of the Sekhukhune District.

The first day of school was also affected by severe flooding in the province.

MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) in Limpopo, Basikopo Makamu, called an emergency meeting this week to coordinate stakeholders to address the effects.

“We are happy because even the provincial Department of Education has also issued a circular, advising that schools that are in places that are badly affected should not let kids go to school for their safety.”

Makamu requested that all mayors working with district disaster officials prepare costed preliminary reports on the damage caused by the rain, to be submitted urgently to the Provincial Disaster Management Centre.

