Wits University launches R30 million fund

The Kubo ya Thuto SRC Legacy Fund targets R30 million to support Wits students struggling with financial barriers and registration fees.

As university registration kicks off across the country, Wits University intends to raise R30 million to ensure that students are able to enrol during the registration period.

The Kubo ya Thuto SRC Legacy Fund aims to raise R15 million, with the university committing to match this amount to a total goal amount of R30 million.

The fund presently sits at R2.5 million, committed by various funders. With the university’s matching contribution, this brings the total to R5 million.

SRC president Nombulelo Chiya emphasised the importance of sustaining the fund, with the immediate goal being to address the pressing registration crisis facing the institution.

“The crisis of financial exclusion has been a very critical issue when it comes to students in the institution. The struggle includes students defunded by Nsfas and the ‘missing middle’ –students who don’t qualify for Nsfas but also cannot afford to pay for their tuition fees. These are the struggles students face every year,” she said.

Chiya described the campaign as a collective effort to dismantle systemic inequality and ensure that no student is left behind.

“This fundraising campaign of the SRC ensures that we are able to assist our students who are financially excluded, especially those from poor economic backgrounds.

“Education is a right and not a privilege. It should be accessible to all people and not just those from wealthy economic backgrounds,” she said.

The SRC Legacy Fund will focus on students who do not qualify for other institutional funding, such as the Hardship Fund. It supports students defunded by Nsfas or those burdened with outstanding debts.

“When we speak to the criteria, it covers every student unable to register or benefit from the existing funding schemes in the institution. All of these students fall under the SRC fund criteria.

“However, we will provide a detailed breakdown of the criteria when applications open, ensuring that all eligible students can register,” Chiya said.

The establishment of the fund comes as 2025 marks 10 years since the #FeesMustFall movement. Currently, student debt at Wits University stands at R1.6 billion, including debts from former students who have left the system.

Siphosethu Ndyumbu, SRC secretary-general said: “A large number of our students were seeking to graduate but outstanding debt stood in their way.“