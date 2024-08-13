Eersterust residents protest over four-day power outage

Eersterust residents blocked roads with burning tyres and rocks after four days without power, leading to clashes with police and 14 arrests.

Angry residents brought the community to a standstill blockading roads with burning tyres, rocks, and debris. Photo: X/Abramjee

Most of the roads to Eersterust in the east of Pretoria were closed with burning tyres, rocks and tree branches as residents took to the streets following four days without power.

Angry residents allegedly started burning tyres along Stormvoël Road on Sunday.

Teargas used to defused crowds

Public Order Police and the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) had to use teargas to defuse the crowds that threw stones at police with homemade ketties.

“It was all fun and games until that Nyala came racing around the corner. People were running in all directions,” a resident said.

A group of residents who agreed to speak anonymously said service delivery in the area was substandard with issues including the lack of streetlights, potholes and going without power the entire weekend.

Businesses on Stormvoël Road closed their doors for the day after a number of vehicles were stoned, including a police vehicle.

14 people arrested

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said 14 people were arrested for public violence during the protest yesterday.

Mashigo said while the city respected people’s right to protest, lawlessness, chaos, violence and intimidation would not be tolerated.

“The City of Tshwane has suspended some of its service delivery operations in Region 6 following a protest action,” he said.

“Due to the current demonstrations, the city has withdrawn its personnel and contracted entities as a precautionary safety measure.”

