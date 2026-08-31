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ActionSA open case against senior ANC leader, says Tshwane mayor won’t publish financials

Picture of Itumeleng Mafisa

By Itumeleng Mafisa

Journalist

4 minute read

31 August 2026

03:08 pm

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As tensions thicken, Mashaba says he does not report to the ANC.

Mashaba-Tshwane-ANC Elections 2026

ActionSA leader, Herman Mashaba. Picture: Michel Bega

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ActionSA president Herman Mashaba says the mayor of Tshwane, Nasiphi Moya, does not have to produce her bank statements to prove that she is not corrupt.

His statements come at a time when the ANC’s leadership in the City of Tshwane continues to insist that Moya has a corrupt relationship with a service provider that carried out renovations at her Pretoria house.

“If they believe that there was corruption, let them prove it. But, honestly, for them to expect that she must show people invoices of the renovations at her house and show who she paid, why should she do that?

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“No law in this country compels the president or public representatives that every time they go and buy bread, they must have invoices.

“These renovations were at her private home, and she used money that she pays taxes with. It’s not money from mattresses. As far as expecting her to produce her bank statement, that is not going to happen,” he said.

Marriage with the ANC

He said the current tension with the ANC is proof that his party is not in coalition with them.

“My grandfather taught me that whatever you do, do not do things that will one day make someone have a gun against your head. No one can have a gun under my head that they have found me with dollars under mattresses,” he said.

Mashaba said the ANC is not happy that Moya has been credited with most of the changes that have taken place in the City of Tshwane since the departure of the DA-led coalition.

“You can go anywhere in Tshwane, including the townships, they love her, and she has demonstrated what ActionSA can do when we are in government,” he said.

Criminal case

ActionSA has opened a criminal case against a senior ANC leader in Tshwane, Kgosi Maepa, accused of using AI to doctor Whatsapp conversations between Moya and the service provider. The party has also complained to the IEC on the matter.

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“The fact that AI has been used to create a doctored conversation makes this particularly serious. We are going to teach Kgosi Maepa and the ANC a very important lesson,” said ActionSA’s Michael Beaumont.

Strained coalition

Mashaba said the ANC has not reached out to him to discuss the allegations against Moya. He also said his party did not consult the ANC before opening a criminal case against Maepa.

“I do not report to the ANC. Did they tell me when they decided to gang up against Nasiphi?” he asked.

The Citizen reached out to ANC Tshwane regional spokesperson, Joel Masilela ka Mahlangu, for comment on the matter. This will be included once received.

The ANC recently told The Citizen that ActionSA has become a direct threat to its constituency in Tshwane.

They accused Moya of being anti-black and anti-poor because of the by-law enforcement operations she had carried out.

Read more on these topics

ActionSA ANC City of Tshwane (COT) Elections Local/municipal elections
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

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