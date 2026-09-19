WATCH: Man threatens women with ‘bullets’ after ‘being rejected’, victims urged to lay charges

The footage spread widely on social media and sparked debate about why the State could not act without the victims.

Officials have urged the alleged victims of a man who threatened them at a Sandton, Johannesburg, restaurant to come forward.

Footage of the man allegedly threatening the women after his advances were rejected was shared online.

According to the video, the confrontation started when the women told the man he was not allowed in the ladies’ powder room.

According to the recording, he responded with a threat. “I could put a bullet in you now. I do not play. I will murder you now and walk,” he said.

He then spoke about the way the women had handled him, telling them how to reject someone.

“You can say no in a nice, respectful way,” he said.

The women were recording him at the time, but he said it would do nothing for them. “Recording is nothing,” he said.

INTIMIDATION | The victims in these video clips are encouraged to come forward and open criminal cases against the ruffian seen threatening women with being shot and killed.



The matter may enable the Designated Firearms Officer (DFO) to institute a Section 102 procedure under… pic.twitter.com/IFp9wMkSaT — Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (@CrimeWatch_RSA) September 19, 2026

Firearm licence could be reviewed

Government’s Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster identified the man as “Lawrence Chamurwa Mudzinganyama, a Zimbabwean national.”

“The incident reportedly took place at VLAMO Restaurant, situated at Sandton Gate in Johannesburg,” it added.

The cluster called on the women in the footage to lay charges against the man.

“The victims in these video clips are encouraged to come forward and open criminal cases against the ruffian seen threatening women with being shot and killed,” it said.

According to the cluster, a case could allow the Designated Firearms Officer to start a Section 102 procedure under the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000.

This could result in the man being declared unfit to possess a firearm.

His firearm licences, competency certificates or permits could also be suspended or cancelled.

The cluster also made a broader appeal to the public.

“Threats of violence against anyone, especially women, must be taken seriously and reported,” it said.

Why victims must lay charges

Social media user Taylor questioned the State’s approach on X.

“Why can the state not act on this without the victims coming forward when there is clear, indisputable video evidence,” Taylor asked.

“A crime against anyone is also a crime against the People of SA surely,” Taylor added.

The cluster explained that the State could only lay charges without a complainant in limited cases.

These included murder, offences detected through police investigation, and crimes committed in front of law enforcement officials.

“In any other cases, a complainant (victim) is required to lay charges.

“Police cannot reasonably be expected to investigate an incident that has never been formally reported.

“Victims of crime are therefore encouraged to always come forward, report crime, and cooperate with the investigations so that the criminal justice process can take its course,” it said.