Ramaphosa extends Madlanga commission’s final report deadline

The commission handed its second interim report to Ramaphosa on 29 May, five months after submitting the first interim report in December 2025.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the deadline for the Madlanga commission to submit its final report.

Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson to the president, said the new deadline allows the Commission to process additional evidence, including the testimony of various experts who have made recommendations relating to the commission’s terms of reference.

“President Ramaphosa once again expresses his deepest appreciation for the work conducted by the Commission as well as for the manner in which law enforcement agencies are following up on testimony emerging from Commission hearings,” said Magwenya.

The new deadline is now Monday, 25 January 2027, changed from 16 November 2026.

Madlanga Commission reports

The commission handed its second interim report to Ramaphosa on 29 May, five months after submitting the first interim report in December 2025.

The first report named 14 officials for action, while the second named only four.

According to the Presidency, the second report revisited the recommendations and referrals in the first report based on prima facie evidence and, with one exception, confirms these recommendations now that the relevant implicated parties have appeared before the commission to give evidence.

The second report also sets out new recommendations and referrals the Commission made based on evidence heard since the start of 2026.

In the second report, the commission recommended the institution of disciplinary proceedings and the immediate investigation of alleged criminal conduct and, if sufficient evidence is found to exist, the institution of criminal proceedings against Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, Witness G, Sergeant Fannie Nkosi and Brown Mogotsi.

It also recommended that the Office of the Inspector-General for Intelligence or another functionary with the necessary authority conduct an immediate investigation into the alleged off-the-books operation of Crime Intelligence in which Mogotsi and Witness G were allegedly involved.

The first report made referrals for investigation into five Saps officials: