ANC submits candidates list – only those without criminal charges included

ANC said all candidates on its list have agreed to undergo lifestyle audits.

ANC spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri briefs media at Luthuli House in Johannesburg, 8 March 2024, on the party’s candidates list for the 2024 elections. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

As the African National Congress (ANC) provided an update on its candidates list for the 2024 national elections, the party said the selection process and integrity commission’s work has helped them choose ethical and capable leaders.

In a media briefing on Friday, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said its candidates list – which would be presented to the public in “due course” – includes an inter-generational mix that is representative of the “non-racial, non-sexist promise of the South African constitution”.

Criteria for candidates included that they not have been charged in a court of law, and be subject to lifestyle audits.

“After an elaborate process that combined selection and election the ANC’s list for parliament in the nine provincial legislatures can be categorised as a mosaic of culture, gender, geography and skill,” she said.

The chair of the selection committee, former president Kgalema Motlanthe, will provide more detailed analysis of its candidate list on Monday after it had been submitted to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

Breaking down the numbers

The electoral committee received 2 457 candidates nominated for national parliament with 31 candidates declining nomination.

A total 284 candidates were interviews by the electoral committee. On the final list submitted 52.5% were women.

“We have increased youth representation and inclusion to 17%. The list has ensured the deliberate inclusion of a diversity of sectors including persons with disability, traditional leaders, alliance partners and other groups that address the challenge of intersexuality in our society.”

Selection process

“We are confident that the candidate selection process adopted by the special extended national executive committee meeting, will give expression to the manifesto and our ability to live up to the promise to our people contained in those six priorities of the 2024 ANC manifesto,” she said.

Bhengu-Motsiri said the selection process was managed by the electoral committee, led by Motlanthe, who “steered the process with absolute integrity and independence”.

“It is our conviction that this process demonstrates the ANC’s position as the only political party capable and intentional about both descriptive and substantive representation of young people, of women and other groups.”

The spokesperson said the ANC’s selection committee followed a thorough interview and vetting process.

“Our integrity safeguards are intended, and premised, on paying due deference to our nation’s constitution and its legal framework. The ANC’s constitutional guidelines are taken into account and other public interest considerations.

“The work of the integrity committee is not novel nor is it a function of electioneering… it has become a permanent feature in the work of the ANC and its commitment to purge itself of ill-discipline, of corruption and from disunity.”

The criteria for candidates to qualify for nominations included:

Preferably possessing a post-matric qualification or demonstrating “capacity, experience, education or expertise conducive to making constructive contributions within the relevant legislature or executive”.

Candidates were mandated to complete four OR Tambo School of Leadership online modules “covering crucial topics such as the history of the ANC, building organising, understanding government as well as understanding economy, and sustainable development”.

Candidates should maintain ANC membership in good standing, “exhibiting a proven track record of commitment and improvement”. They should also demonstrate involvement in the democratic movement or government.

Undergo vetting to ensure they represent the “ethical values expected from ANC public representatives”.

All candidates agreed to subject themselves to lifestyle audits.

No candidate should have been charged in a court of law, have no adverse findings against them from the ANC disciplinary process known by the ANC integrity commission.

She said the ANC’s members of parliament and provincial legislators are guided the party’s policies and commitment to unity and renewal, and they will shoulder the “vital responsibility of giving substance to our policy positions as well as their roles defined in the constitution”.

The candidates were also expected to be aligned to the party’s manifesto and national developmental objectives while championing public involvement and oversight.