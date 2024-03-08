ANC eThekwini Musa Nciki and guard out on bail after arrest, party cries foul

Nciki and Khoza made an appearance in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday, while the other bodyguard appeared in a separate court.

ANC eThekwini SG Musa Nciki was nabbed for breaking traffic laws, along with his bodyguards on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied/Musa Nciki Facebook

African National Congress (ANC) eThekwini regional secretary Musa Nciki and his bodyguard and an unidentified individual have been granted bail following their arrest on Wednesday.

The state claims the men disregarded a road traffic signal on Lighthouse Road in Umhlanga on Wednesday.

Bailed out

Nciki along with two of his bodyguards, one of them named Ivan Khoza, allegedly skipped a red traffic light while driving an unlicensed vehicle.

They were both released on bail of R5,000 each.

Information regarding the separate court appearance of the third unidentified person was not immediately disclosed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Additionally, according to News24, journalists were informed that Nciki and Khoza’s first court appearance was shortly held back due to prosecution taking time to determine whether to carry on with the case.

The defence lawyer contradicted a media request to cover the proceedings, however, the request was denied.

Durban: ANC supporters here for their leader arrested on two charges, take issue with a reporter for supposedly taking pics in court. Cop intervenes and gets into a back & fourth too. Ice is broken by a court official who enters the court and says 'All rise'. Laughter. — Soyiso Maliti (@soyiso_maliti) March 7, 2024

Political sabotage?

Furthermore, KwaZulu-Natal ANC secretary, Bheki Mtolo, stated that it would be inappropriate to comment on the matter while it was still being dealt with by law enforcement.

“We will be in a position to comment once we have received a report from the leadership in the eThekwini region,” Mtolo added.

Mlondi Mkhize, the ANC regional spokesperson, alleged that the police insisted on arresting Nciki despite his bodyguard confessing to being the one who was driving the vehicle when they arrived at the police station.

In light of this incident, Mkhize expressed concern that the case may be politically driven. He feared someone would be trying to force Nciki to renounce his position.

Furthermore, The Democratic Alliance (DA), on the other hand, welcomed Nciki’s arrest, citing it as further evidence of the corruption and illegal activities associated with the ANC.

“The DA will follow developments and we call for the law and the judicial system to be given the space needed without a hint of political interference,” DA KZN premier candidate Chris Pappas said.

The case has been shelved for further investigation, court will resume on 10 April.

