Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

1 minute read

8 Mar 2024

05:44 pm

Hawks raid Safa House over R1.3 million theft and fraud allegations

The allegations raised by the HAWKS directly target Safa president Danny Jordaan.

Danny Jordaan - Safa

Danny Jordaan has been targeted by the HAWKS over allegations of fraud and theft. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Serious Commercial Crime Investigation (HAWKS) announced on Friday that they had raided Safa House, the home of the South African Football Association, and seized a laptop, external hard drives, a USB and other documents.

The allegations raised by the HAWKS directly target Safa president Danny Jordaan.

According to a statement released by the HAWKS, “the allegations are that between 2014 and 208, the president of Safa used the organisation’s resources for his personal gain, including hiring a private security company for his personal protection, a Public Relations company without authorisation from the Safa board.

“The president is also reported to have violated Safa statutes thus prejudicing Safa an actual loss of R1.3 million.”

More to follow.

Read more on these topics

Danny Jordaan South African Football Association (SAFA) The Hawks

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections ANC submits candidates list – only those without criminal charges included
Crime Hijacking suspect hit by car while running away from police on M1 highway
Rugby It’s soon to be ‘Doc Rassie’: Bok boss to be awarded honorary doctorate
Local News Amanzimtoti connection to AKA’s murder
Politics ANC eThekwini’s Musa Nciki and bodyguard out on bail, with claims arrest is politically motivated

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe