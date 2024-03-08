Hawks raid Safa House over R1.3 million theft and fraud allegations

The allegations raised by the HAWKS directly target Safa president Danny Jordaan.

Danny Jordaan has been targeted by the HAWKS over allegations of fraud and theft. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Serious Commercial Crime Investigation (HAWKS) announced on Friday that they had raided Safa House, the home of the South African Football Association, and seized a laptop, external hard drives, a USB and other documents.

The allegations raised by the HAWKS directly target Safa president Danny Jordaan.

According to a statement released by the HAWKS, “the allegations are that between 2014 and 208, the president of Safa used the organisation’s resources for his personal gain, including hiring a private security company for his personal protection, a Public Relations company without authorisation from the Safa board.

“The president is also reported to have violated Safa statutes thus prejudicing Safa an actual loss of R1.3 million.”

More to follow.