An analyst says there may be room for the MPC to begin cutting interest rates in 2027.

South African households face another difficult stretch as inflation is expected to average 5.3% in the final quarter of 2026, further eroding households’ purchasing power and pressuring already stretched budgets.

While rising prices are expected to intensify the squeeze on real incomes before the year ends, easing fuel price pressures could offer some relief in 2027.

Standard Bank economist Shireen Darmalingam was commenting on the October consumer price index (CPI), raising concerns about what lies ahead for households. The figures were released on Wednesday.

Inflation for October

According to Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), the CPI for October rose to 5.2%, up from 4.5% in September. This comes a day before the South African Reserve Bank’s (Sarb) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) final meeting of 2026.

October inflation figures will have little impact on the MPC’s Thursday decision; however, they raise concerns about what lies ahead before relief arrives.

This was largely driven by a substantial rise in domestic fuel prices, with transport costs being the main source of inflationary pressure in September, while underlying price pressures have been more contained.

Darmalingam said the increase appears driven primarily by the energy shock rather than a broad-based deterioration in inflation dynamics, although core inflation also rose.

Difficult times ahead

Darmalingam expects inflation to average around 5.3% in the final quarter of this year, intensifying the squeeze on real household incomes before some relief emerges next year as fuel price pressures ease.

“Today’s increase complicates the outlook for monetary policy ahead of the Sarb MPC decision tomorrow. However, despite the near-term inflation spike, our base case is for the Sarb to pause at tomorrow’s MPC meeting.

“Real interest rates are already restrictive. Underlying inflation pressures have remained relatively contained, and growth risks have increased.”

Food inflation remains low

Chief economist at PSG Financial Services, Johann Els, earlier in the week predicted October’s inflation to be at 5.2%.

“Food inflation has been very low recently, with food prices increasing by only 1% year-on-year in September. I expect a slight increase to around 1.3%, but nothing too concerning.” Food inflation for October was up to 1.4%, up from 1.2% in September, according to Stats SA.

“Looking slightly further ahead, I expect further above-5% readings in November (probably around 5.3%) and December before inflation starts to moderate during the course of next year. This should become particularly evident from April onwards as the base effects start to work in the other direction.

“These forecasts are, of course, premised on the expectation that oil prices will continue to moderate. I maintain the view that the longer oil prices remain high, the greater the eventual deflationary impact.”

A worry for the MPC

Investec Treasury economist Tertia Jacobs told The Citizen the key focus was underlying services inflation and evidence of transport-cost pass-through.

“Elevated services inflation will concern the MPC, but the release is unlikely to change tomorrow’s policy decision. The MPC’s forecast was finalised in early November, and its near-term inflation projection is expected to be revised lower, partly reflecting an anticipated sizeable decline in petrol prices in December, with no comparable relief expected for diesel.

“Beyond today’s meeting, the MPC will be watching the rand’s response to US interest rates and a stronger dollar, the implications of other central banks’ decisions for interest-rate differentials, and the BER’s December inflation expectations survey.

“On the domestic political front, coalition negotiations in the major metros will also matter for investor confidence and the rand.”

What to expect from the MPC

Turning to interest rates, Els expects the MPC to leave the policy rate unchanged at this week’s meeting.

“I suspect there will be some MPC members who favour another rate increase, mainly as insurance against the risk of higher inflation expectations over the next few months and the potential impact this could have on headline and core inflation during 2027.

“However, expected petrol price declines from December onwards, together with a relatively stable rand (despite some weakness over the past week or so), should help contain inflation expectations.”

He said the Reserve Bank would probably continue to highlight upside risks to inflation, as well as downside risks to economic growth.

“But, on balance, I think the majority of the MPC will favour keeping interest rates unchanged. I do not think further rate increases are necessary. In fact, I suspect there will be room for rate cuts to be reconsidered during the second half of 2027.”