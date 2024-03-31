‘ANC recognises leaders not pure, their souls need to be enriched’ – Mbalula

Mbalula said the “reconstruction and development programme of the soul” is fundamental and encouraged by the ANC

Politicians are seeking divine intervention ahead of the national and provincial elections pleading with congregants to pray for a peaceful, free and fair poll.

The elections scheduled for 29 May is expected to be the most hotly contested polls since the dawn of democracy.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika at the Esikhawini TVET College in Richards Bay on Easter Sunday, African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula said the “reconstruction and development programme of the soul” is fundamental and encouraged by the governing party.

“That is why we are always among worshippers. We are also church goers, many of us believe in the resurrection of Jesus Christ and others don’t. But that is where majority of South Africans are in the church and are Christians. The ANC itself was formed inside the church and by church elders.”

Leaders not pure

Asked about whether the ANC will neglect the church after the elections, Mbalula said the party will continue to support the church.

“We never neglect any church, that’s why we have chaplaincy in the ANC, chaplaincy in all provinces even at national. So, we are not visitors to the church. The church is an integral part of the work that we do,” Mbalula said.

Mbalula said leaders are not “pure.”

‘We recognise as the ANC that leaders are not pure. They too need to be enriched, their souls and all of that because they too can make mistakes. Therefore that is why we place the church at the centre of the work that we do.”

ANC worried about MK party

Meanwhile, the ANC’s concern and fear of losing KwaZulu-Natal to the Mkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) is at the top of the governing party’s agenda.

According to reports, the ANC will deploy uMkhonto weSizwe war veterans to the campaign trail to counter the MK Party threat in KZN.

With Jacob Zuma once saying the ANC would rule South Africa “until Jesus comes back,” the former president’s second coming and his new MK party could have a huge impact on the country’s elections.

The ANC reportedly convened a special meeting with the provincial top five last Monday to strategise and map the way forward.

