Easter Sunday crossover: A mix of church and politics ahead of election season

Many politicians visited respective churches over the Easter period.

Prominent politicians unboxed their Sunday best, dusted off their Bibles and found their way to church this weekend.

Leaders of numerous political parties visited various churches since the start of the Easter period.

Seemingly ahead of the pack, President Cyril Ramaphosa kick-started his tour in Mangaung, Free State at the Eagle Christian Church.

Shot’Left to Moria

St. Engenas Zion Christian Church (ZCC) in Moria, Limpopo was the final stop on Ramaphosa’s Easter roadtrip.

The African National Congress (ANC) president visited the holy city’ on Sunday. However, he wasn’t the only politician to rub shoulders with Bishop Dr. Engenas Lekganyane.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema also tracked to Moria for the same service.

According to the EFF, Malema’s visit was to “mark and honour the ideals of the Easter period.”

‘You know the truth’

Meanwhile, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, visited the Covenant Fellowship Church International in Esikhawini, KwaZulu-Natal.

Addressing hundreds in attendance, Mbalula said he wouldn’t delve into politics adding that the congregants already knew the truth.

“We won’t come to you as innocent people, and tell things that aren’t true.”

“People of God, you know the truth, and you shall dwell in it, even on the 29th and beyond,” Mbalula added, seemingly referring to 29 May, the day of the 2024 national elections.

Admitting that the ruling party had made plenty of mistakes in its 30-year reign in government, Mabula said he wouldn’t play innocent.

“Even things that did not go well are also known and are being corrected,” Mbalula said.

