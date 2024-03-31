ANC to deploy uMkhonto weSizwe war vets in KZN to counter MK party threat

With Zuma once saying the ANC would rule SA “until Jesus comes back,” the former president’s second coming and his MK party could have a pivotal impact

As South Africans prepare to go the polls in about two month’s time, the African National Congress’ (ANC) concern and fear of losing KwaZulu-Natal to the Mkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) is at the top of the governing party’s agenda.

The national and provincial elections scheduled for 29 May is expected to be the most hotly contested elections since the dawn of democracy.

With Jacob Zuma once saying the ANC would rule South Africa “until Jesus comes back,” the former president’s second coming and his MK party could have a pivotal impact on the country’s elections.

ANC scared

Should the MK party survive the legal challenge to keep Zuma off the ballot, the party is expected to make the electons the most consequential since the end of apartheid.

According to City Press, the ANC will deploy uMkhonto weSizwe war veterans to the campaign trail to counter the MK Party threat in KZN.

The ANC reportedly convened a special meeting with the provincial top five last Monday to strategise and map the way forward.

The governing party is said to be worried about its support in that province, following the establishment of the MK party and the recent resurgence of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) through numerous by-election wins, among other factors.

ALSO READ: MK party wants Zuma on ballot even if it means changing Constitution

Urgent ANC meeting

The meeting of the high-ranking officials, including the party’s top seven officials, took place as the ANC lost a case to prevent the MKP from participating in the forthcoming elections.

Several national executive committee (NEC) members said the fear was that losing KwaZulu-Natal would have a negative effect on the planned outright majority that the party hoped to retain nationally.

A source who spoke to the paper said: “KwaZulu-Natal is the biggest voting bloc and we can’t afford to lose it, because that would spell danger for the party.”

Zuma going to Parliament

Meanwhile, Zuma is going to Parliament even if it means amending the Constitution.

This is according to the MK party after Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Thursday confirmed that an objection to Zuma’s candidature was received and upheld by the commission.

IEC Chairperson, Mosotho Moepya said one of the grounds for disqualification is if any person who was convicted of an offence has been sentenced to more than 12 months imprisonment without the option of a fine.

Zuma was sentenced to a 15-month prison term in 2021 after being found guilty of contempt of court.

Face of MK party

The MK party, backed by Zuma, said it will study the IEC’s decision that Zuma will not be able to stand as a candidate of the party in the 29 May national and provincial elections.

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said Zuma remained the face of the party, whether he was eligible to be on the ballot or not and warned the Constitution could not supersede the “will of the people.”

“The people will decide if we contest elections without Zuma. The people have decided that they want President Zuma to lead them,” adding that the Constitution could be changed to allow the former president to be on the ballot.

Accident

Zuma’s party on Saturday said it was also worried about the safety of its leader after he escaped unscathed in a dramatic car accident in KwaZulu-Natal.

The crash happened shortly before 7pm on Thursday night on a road in Eshowe, just hours after the IEC barred Zuma from standing in the May 29 general elections.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on charges of drunk, reckless, and negligent driving after he crashed into Zuma’s official armoured state vehicle.

He is expected to appear in the Eshowe Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: MK party worried about Zuma’s safety after second crash