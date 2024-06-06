ANC NEC to meet today to discuss coalition plans

The ruling ANC has so far met with the DA, IFP, EFF, NFP and PA for coalition talks.

The ANC NEC is expected to meet today to decide on the formation of a national government after failing to get an outright majority in the 2024 elections. Picture: Michel Bega

The ruling ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) will gather on Thursday to discuss the way forward in coalition talks, with a possible coalition with the DA and other parties understood to be high on the agenda.

The committee is the highest decision-making body of the ANC between national conferences and has the power to decide the course of the party.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more! View Map

The ANC has been in power for 30 years but lost its majority in last month’s election. It secured just over 40% of the national votes, while the main opposition the DA got 21.8%.

ANC talking to everyone

The party‘s national working committee met earlier this week to discuss coalitions and will present its “detailed perspectives on forming government in SA” to the NEC.

Spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri confirmed the party was leaning towards a government of national unity that would see all political parties represented in government.

She said the party had so far met with the DA, IFP, EFF, NFP and PA. It said it had reached out to the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party “with no positive response”.

“The ANC has reached out to everyone because we do not want a communication vacuum.

“We are engaging everyone based on our values, principles and values. When the NEC meets it will consider these fundamentals when looking at who will form the government of national unity,” she added.

ALSO READ: Is Zuma blue ticking the ANC? MK party says it’s open to talking coalitions with the ruling party

She said talks with potential partners have so far been “exploratory”.

Coalition picture clearer by next week

DA leader John Steenhuisen told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that talks with the ANC and others were at an early stage and it was waiting on the NEC to meet so that talks could progress.

“We are too far away from the finalisation of this process to be dealing in granular detail. We still need to agree that we want to talk to each other, can we find a common consensus about what we believe is the future of SA? That is where these things start.”

ALSO READ: Unions warn against ANC-DA coalition, say workers’ rights at stake

“We are still unsure whether talks are going to continue. We are unsure what the outcome of the various party meetings will be.”

He predicted we may have a clearer picture of who could be in coalition by Monday.

WATCH: Steenhuisen’s comments on coalitions below.