DA wins outright in Western Cape but calls for recount persist

DA leader John Steenhuisen celebrated by stating his party was the only big player to have seen significant growth in support.

The Democratic Alliance’s 20-year reign in the Western Cape will continue uninterrupted.

The party cruised to 53.05% share of the votes in the province, a slight increase on the 52.41% it received in 2019.

However, opposition parties have stated their dissatisfaction with the election process, heckling Premier Alan Winde as the DA took an unassailable lead in the polls.

MK party leader, former president Jacob Zuma, reiterated the call for a recount on Saturday night, saying his party would not accept the results. Zuma said his party wants a recount in the Western Cape and nationally.

Parties capitalise on ANC decline

Should the results be declared as per the IEC’s current figures, the ANC will be the second largest party in the province with 21.34%. The party haemorrhaged votes again, losing 10% as it fell from 31.23% in 2019.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) had a massive surge in the province, claiming 7.33%. The party’s renewed popularity is very evident in the Western Cape, as it improved from a 0.03% showing in 2019.

The EFF also saw marginal gains, increasing from 4.19% in 2019 to 5.87%. The Freedom Front Plus went in the other direction, dropping to 1.75% from 2.81% in 2019.

Celebrating the victory, DA leader John Steenhuisen stated: “It is a vindication of the DA’s governance record, and municipal level data shows that where the DA governs locally, voters have likewise given us a vote of confidence nationally and provincially.”

Objections process outlined

Objections have been filed in the Western Cape and nationally, leaving the results in a possible state of limbo.

As per IEC regulations, the officials must investigate the objection, record the findings of the investigation and notify the objectors.

Should the opposition parties not be satisfied with the officials’ decision, they will need to lodge an appeal with the IEC.

The IEC has 14 days to declare the results so that the National Assembly can formed, which needs to elect a president within 30 days or send the nation back to the polls.