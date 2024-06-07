Several ANC members, including Cele and Pandor, not on parly list

There are calls for Naledi Pandor to be brought back into the Cabinet fold.

With the ANC losing 71 seats in parliament and several Cabinet ministers not returning to the National Assembly, there are calls for International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor to be re-appointed, despite not making the cut.

After 30 years of an ANC-led government, the once dominant ANC lost its majority in parliament, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape.

It was the worst election showing for the ANC – Africa’s oldest liberation movement, once led by Nelson Mandela – since it came to power ending white minority rule 30 years ago.

No jobs

With the devastating loss, seven ministers have also lost their jobs.

Police Minister Bheki Cele; Defence Minister Thandi Modise; Public Service and Administration Minister Noxolo Kiviet; International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor; Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi; Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu; and Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are among those who won’t make the cut.

Current speaker of parliament and Defence Minister Thandi Modise and former Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa will also not return to their ANC ranks.

Kodwa, who is facing corruption charges in a R1.7 million bribery scandal, resigned from his position as minister on Wednesday.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel and Dlamini-Zuma all indicated prior to the 29 May election that they planned to retire.

Pandor must return

With President Cyril Ramaphosa having sole discretion under South African law to appoint the Cabinet, and can include two people who aren’t members of the National Assembly if he himself is re-elected as president, there are calls for him to re-appoint Pandor.

In a letter to Ramaphosa, the South African Friends of Palestine have called on the president to retain Pandor as Minister of International Relations.

“As you form a new government, we respectfully request consideration for Mama Naledi Pandor as Minister of DIRCO. Despite not being on the list of MPs elected, her exceptional contributions and work warrant special consideration. Her successful deployment during the campaign demonstrated her value to the ANC.

“We urge you to find a way to bring her back into the fold, leveraging her expertise and experience for the country’s benefit. Her leadership and diplomatic prowess would be invaluable in this critical role,” the group said.

With coalition talks still underway, it’s unclear who will head the new government and how it will be composed.

