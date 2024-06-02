Daily news update: Zuma threatens IEC | Pirates’ Nedbank Cup win | Ramaphosa finds ‘two-pot’ pen

Here’s your morning news update from around the world and in South Africa for 2 June 2024: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader Jacob Zuma warned electoral authorities against going ahead with the final election results announcements. Orlando Pirates celebrates a dramatic 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns; and President Cyril Ramaphosa finds his pen to sign the two-pot retirement system into law.

In more election news, the African National Congress (ANC) has won more than 50% of Free State’s votes, making the province the first to be secured with an outright majority.

News today: 2 June 2024

Zuma at IEC: ‘Nobody is going to announce the results tomorrow’

According to Zuma, the MK party has “proof” that vote-rigging allegedly went on “in the background” when the IEC dashboard crashed and was down for about two hours on Friday morning.

MK party leader Jacob Zuma at the IEC National Results Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Saturday evening, 1 June 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

He said that the election process cannot be rushed, adding that his party will be presenting proof to the IEC of the allegations.

“Nobody is going to announce tomorrow unless they were working with us,” Zuma stated.

CONTINUE READING THE NEWS HERE

ANC coalition? The pound of flesh EFF will demand from Luthuli House

Julius Malema said he is ready to talk to the African National Congress (ANC) to form a coalition government…and he will demand that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will be offered the posts of minister of finance and the Speaker of National Assembly.

EFF leader Julius Malema at the IEC’s National Results Operation Centre (ROC) at Gallagher Estate, Midrand, on Saturday. Picture: Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi

“If there is any party that we can work with and work properly with, we want to work with the ANC. Because when compromised, the ANC is not arrogant,” Malema said.

CONTINUE READING THE NEWS HERE

Election results 2024: MK party deals game-changing blow to ANC in KZN

Former president Jacob Zuma, policies aimed at accelerating transformation and an unrivalled seduction of the Zulu people, helped MK party achieve 45.93 % of the vote in the KwaZulu-Natal province.

uMkhonto weSizwe party supporters outside the Johannesburg High Court on 8 April 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The IFP threatened to take second spot in the polls, but finished just short of the ANC’s 17.63% with 16.29%.

CONTINUE READING THE NEWS HERE

Election results: ANC keeps majority in Free State but slips 10%

The ANC dropped to 52.88% from 2019’s 62.94%, as rivals picked up significant gains in the Free State.

File photo: Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule outside Bloemfontein High Court during his pre-trial on 23 September 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/ Volksblad/ Mlungisi Louw

Ace Magashule’s African Congress for Transformation (ACT) was tipped as a dark horse in the province, but its performance has left the former former Free State premier in the cold.

CONTINUE READING THE NEWS HERE

Two-pot retirement system: President only signed one of two bills required

The president signed one of the two bills required for the two-pot retirement system to work into law on Saturday.

The objectives of the Revenue Laws Amendment Bill are to amend certain definitions and provisions in the Income Tax Act.

The two-pot retirement system is anticipated to kick off on 1 September 2024. Picture: iStock

The bill gives the implementation date of the two-pot retirement system, makes provision for seed capital, includes how to treat defined benefit funds in an equitable manner and how legacy retirement funds must be handled.

CONTINUE READING THE NEWS HERE

‘Hope he is safe’: J Molley fans express concern after rapper ‘overdoses’ live on social media

Fans are concerned about rapper and Love & Hip Hop SA star J Molley (real name is Jesse Mollett) after he posted a series of alarming messages on social media suggesting he was in the process of taking his own life.

South African rapper J Molley. Picture: Instagram/@hoodpharmacist

It has been two days since the rapper’s last post on X, and there have been no news on how he has been doing.

According to Briefly News, the rapper is said to have taken Xanax and live-tweeting his emotions, before paramedics reportedly recovered him.

CONTINUE READING THE NEWS HERE

World News: Boeing Starliner’s crewed launch abruptly halted…again

Boeing’s second attempt at launching a crew aboard its troubled Starliner spaceship was dramatically aborted on Saturday with just minutes left on the countdown clock, yet another setback for a programme that has faced years of delays.

With the astronauts strapped in and ready for liftoff, the test mission to the International Space Station (ISS) was unexpectedly halted due to reasons that aren’t yet clear.

CONTINUE READING THE NEWS HERE

Soccer News: Mofokeng last-minute winner hands Pirates the Nedbank Cup

Relebohile Mofokeng scored a stoppage time winner as Orlando Pirates defeated Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 to defend the Nedbank Cup.

Patrick Maswanganyi celebrates after equalising for Orlando Pirates against Mamelodi Sundowns in Saturday’s Nedbank Cup final. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/ BackpagePix

Mbombela Stadium erupted when the substitute Mofokeng dribbled past Bongani Zungu to toe-poke home just when it looked like the game was heading to extra-time.

CONTINUE READING THE NEWS HERE

Real Madrid defy Dortmund to win 15th Champions League

Real Madrid withstood a Borussia Dortmund barrage to win the Champions League for the 15th time as Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior struck late in a 2-0 win at Wembley on Saturday.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal. Picture: Ina Fassbender/ AFP

Right-back Carvajal headed in from Toni Kroos’ corner on 74 minutes before Vinicius fired into the far corner to extend the Spanish giants’ record as the most successful club in Champions League history.

Madrid have now won their last nine European Cup finals and won the competition six times in the last 11 seasons.

CONTINUE READING THE NEWS HERE

Rugby News: Bulls get job done against Sharks to win Shield

The Bulls managed to win the South African United Rugby Championship conference thanks to a 26-14 win over the Sharks on Saturday at Durban’s Kings Park Stadium.

Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier put on another impressive display in the United Rugby Championship. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/ Gallo Images.

The win also saw the Bulls secure a top-two finish on the URC points table, as they are currently first with 66 points. They will now wait for the result of the clash between Ulster and Munster at Thomond Park (the game is ongoing) to know where the end up.

CONTINUE READING THE NEWS HERE

NOW READ: SA elections 2024: Maimane says he’s been approached as coalition talks kick off