Elections

Home » News » South Africa » Elections

Avatar photo

By Lunga Simelane

Journalist

3 minute read

8 Mar 2024

06:00 am

‘Julius truly understands what the poor needs’ – 82-year-old from Soweto

Marget Sello, 82, from Soweto said she would be voting for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) because its leader, Julius...

Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Michel Bega

Marget Sello, 82, from Soweto said she would be voting for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) because its leader, Julius Malema, made realistic promises which gave them hope.

According to Sello, she supported the party since its inception and believed it would bring change in this country.

ALSO READ: Malema: ‘The letter’s inappropriate insinuations forced EFF into a defensive stance’

“I love the EFF and I will pray for those things to come true so we can get out of this poverty and the troubles we are in,” she said.

“We are up and down, fighting here and there but nothing is changing. The EFF has a vision.”

Sello said the things Malema had assured people from poverty-stricken conditions showed he truly understood what needed to be done to improve the lives of poor South Africans.

“We are struggling every single day. If it is not electricity then it is water. If it is not that, then it is providing for families and children.

“Our children are sitting at home with qualifications but with no jobs. After working hard, they still cannot get out of this poverty life. We are tired and we want change.

“The current government has done nothing for us or to change things. We are tired of struggling and hearing them say they will change things but nothing is happening.”

ALSO READ: EFF MP Naledi Chirwa fined for failure to attend Parliament due to her sick baby

Sello said all she wanted was a better life for her family and if that meant a change in government in order for that to happen then “so be it”.

“There has been democracy in this country for the past 30 years now but there’s not much we can show for it. But I have hope that the EFF will change that.

“Our children will be educated and find jobs and we, as old people, won’t struggle the way we do to just receive our pension grants,” she said.

“The EFF cares about us. You hear them in the things they say and the way they assure us. We will continue to support them. They hear our problems and they want to fix things. They must be given a chance. I will not stop voting for the EFF.”

Read more on these topics

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Elections Julius Malema National and provincial elections politics

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News UCT says Matshela Koko was not invited to lecture students on ethics and professionalism
Local News AKA, Tibz murder: Defence attorney says her client is innocent
Courts Shock arrests in Joslin Smith case: Mom, boyfriend and sangoma charged [Watch]
Elections WATCH: MK party warns of ‘anarchy and civil war’ if not allowed to contest elections
Local Soccer Sono grateful after Broos gifts him with AFCON medal

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe