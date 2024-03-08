‘Julius truly understands what the poor needs’ – 82-year-old from Soweto

Marget Sello, 82, from Soweto said she would be voting for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) because its leader, Julius Malema, made realistic promises which gave them hope.

According to Sello, she supported the party since its inception and believed it would bring change in this country.

“I love the EFF and I will pray for those things to come true so we can get out of this poverty and the troubles we are in,” she said.

“We are up and down, fighting here and there but nothing is changing. The EFF has a vision.”

Sello said the things Malema had assured people from poverty-stricken conditions showed he truly understood what needed to be done to improve the lives of poor South Africans.

“We are struggling every single day. If it is not electricity then it is water. If it is not that, then it is providing for families and children.

“Our children are sitting at home with qualifications but with no jobs. After working hard, they still cannot get out of this poverty life. We are tired and we want change.

“The current government has done nothing for us or to change things. We are tired of struggling and hearing them say they will change things but nothing is happening.”

Sello said all she wanted was a better life for her family and if that meant a change in government in order for that to happen then “so be it”.

“There has been democracy in this country for the past 30 years now but there’s not much we can show for it. But I have hope that the EFF will change that.

“Our children will be educated and find jobs and we, as old people, won’t struggle the way we do to just receive our pension grants,” she said.

“The EFF cares about us. You hear them in the things they say and the way they assure us. We will continue to support them. They hear our problems and they want to fix things. They must be given a chance. I will not stop voting for the EFF.”