EFF MP Naledi Chirwa fined for failure to attend Parliament due to her sick baby

An Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has been fined by the party after she failed to attend to her parliamentary duties...

An Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has been fined by the party after she failed to attend to her parliamentary duties and did not report the reason – that her newly-born child was sick.

On Monday, EFF MP Naledi Chirwa took to apologise on X after being fined by the party due to her absence in Parliament for the Budget Speech on 21 February.

The apology

According to the MP, Chirwa’s absence was caused by the falling ill of her four month-old daughter, resulting in the new mother going home to take care of her.

The social media post was part of her penal requirements set by the party.

“I am regretful for failing to attend Parliament. My four-month-old daughter was sick and so I went home. My daughter is currently with my mother until post-election. This is to allow me the opportunity to be completely engaged in organisational work during this period and to form part of the collective that will usher [in] an EFF government post May 29,” said the MP.

Chirwa acknowledged that she should have reported her absence to the designated whip in their caucus in Parliament, rather than to the organisation.

She also clarified that while she was at home she was working online on the same day.

“I attended the PC for Higher Education in Parliament on the virtual platform on the same day, and contributed to the business of the day,” said the new mother.

However, she said she was unable to attend the Budget Speech because of a lack of an online space that would have allowed her to participate from home.

Commitment, valid reasons and fines

Chirwa’s apology follows EFF leader Julius Malema’s commitment to instilling accountability from MPs who failed to attend the indictment vote of Western Cape judge president John Mandlakayise Hlophe on 21 February.

It has come to my attention that 11 @EFFSouthAfrica members of parliament did not attend yesterday’s parliamentary seating without valid reasons. We have asked SG to correspond with them and we should be getting some way forward in the next 24 hours. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) February 22, 2024

Adding to the public apology, as part of her reprimand Chirwa said she was further ordered by the party to purchase two gazebos prior to the end of this month.

According to the EFF’s official Facebook page, each gazebo costs R5 000.

Furthermore, Chirwa emphasised her loyalty and devotion to the EFF and duty to the country.

“I do not doubt my commitment to the movement of the people and the responsibility we have been entrusted with in the Parliament of South Africa.

“This is the primary reason why I went on maternity leave a day before I gave birth and returned two months prior to the lapse of my maternity leave,” said Chirwa.

The Citizen reached out to the EFF, comment will be updated once received.

Reactions

The MP’s public apology was met with mixed emotions, with some people saying the punishment is drastic and others accepting the apology. See some of the reactions below:

Apology accepted nkosazana. Hope the little princess is doing fine now… — Mabutho (@Mabutho_1) March 4, 2024

Reading this made me sad that as a young woman you are made to explain yourself publicly in this manner. The misogynistic culture that denies you the basic dignity of finding your balance of motherhood and leadership should alarm us all. — Kananelo (@kaysexwale) March 5, 2024

A mother having to apologise for rushing to attend to her sick daughter (read prioritise) her sick child above anything and everything that was happening at that moment is made to apologise publicly and state that she regrets it, by males whose children are being taken care of by… — Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) March 5, 2024