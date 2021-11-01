Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
1 Nov 2021
6:30 am
Local Elections 2021

Elections 2021: Independent candidates good for democracy, but ‘not a solution’

Eric Naki

Independent candidates often get compromised by being co-opted to take sides with the various political blocs in council, says analyst.

Picture for illustration: Neil McCartney
Political analysts believe the proliferation of independent candidates and political parties is both good and bad for democracy. According to Prof Dirk Kotzé, the general public feeling could be that the increase in the number of independents who entered the 2021 local government election was good for democracy. That may be so, but independent candidates often get compromised by being co-opted to take sides with the various political blocs in council, he warns. “Independent candidature does not mean independent decision-making by these individuals because ultimately they will be forced become part of the blocs and vote according to the bloc...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

Police ready for ‘any eventuality’ as local elections kick off
10 mins ago
10 mins ago
PREMIUM!

EDITORIALS

Voting is your constitutional responsibility, make your mark
31 mins ago
31 mins ago

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

Where do I vote? What time do stations close? Your election FAQs answered
53 mins ago
53 mins ago
PREMIUM!

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

Elections 2021: 'Gripes may be taken to the streets, not ballot box'
1 hour ago
1 hour ago