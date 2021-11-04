These are the hung councils in South Africa

Citizen Reporter

According to the IEC, no party achieved a majority in 66 municipalities, resulting in a record number of hung councils. This is more than double the number of the 2016 Local Government Elections.

Out of 213 municipalities contested, the ANC achieved the majority in 161 municipalities, while the DA achieved a majority in 13 municipalities and the IFP in 10.

In hung councils, none of the parties competing in the election managed to secure an outright majority.

An outright majority would allow for a party to govern on their own. Failure to do so means parties have to strike deals, in order to form coalitions which would govern said municipalities. This means plenty of horse trading on policies in order to secure support from smaller parties.

What does it all mean?

In Johannesburg, it looks like ActionSA will be the kingmakers this time around, after having secured a respectable 16% of the vote in only their first elections. This gives them 44 seats in the council, compared to the EFF’s 29, making them the third biggest party in the metro.

Having already made it clear that they won’t work with the ANC, it will be interesting to see how ActionSA use their numbers.

The ANC and DA scored 33% and 26% of the vote respectively.

Most of the country’s big metros are in similar predicaments, with only Mangaung, Buffalo City and the City of Cape Town managing to give outright majorities to the ANC and DA respectively.

Below is a list of the hung councils across the country and the number of seats available:

Eastern Cape:

EC101 – Dr. Beyers Naude (24)

EC109 – Kou-Kamma (12)

Free State:

FS185 – Nala (24)

FS194 – Maluti a Phofung (70)

FS201 – Moqhaka (44)

FS204 – Metsimaholo (46)

Gauteng:

EKU – Ekurhuleni (224)

GT421 – Emfuleni (90)

GT423 – Lesedi (26)

GT481 – Mogale City (77)

GT484 – Merafong City (55)

GT485 – Rand West City (69)

TSH – City of Tshwane (214)



KwaZulu-Natal:

ETH – eThekwini (222)

KZN212 – uMdoni (37)

KZN214 – uMuziwabantu (21)

KZN225 – Msunduzi (81)

KZN235 – Okhahlamba (29)

KZN237 – iNkosi Langalibalele (47)

KZN238 – Alfred Duma (73)

KZN245 – uMvoti (27)

KZN252 – Newcastle (67)

KZN254 – Dannhauser (25)

KZN261 – eDumbe (19)

KZN263 – AbaQulusi (45)

KZN265 – Nongoma (45)

KZN271 – uMhlabuyalingana (39)

KZN275 – Mtubatuba (45)

KZN282 – uMhlathuze (67)

KZN285 – Mthonjaneni (25)

KZN292 – KwaDukuza (59)

KZN294 – Maphumulo (23)

Also read: Despite setbacks, ANC wins majority in 161 municipalities countrywide

Limpopo:

LIM361 – Thabazimbi (23)

LIM368 – Modimolle-Mookgophong (28)

Mpumalanga:

MP305 – Lekwa (30)

MP307 – Govan Mbeki (63)

MP313 – Steve Tshwete (58)

North West:

NW373 – Rustenburg (90)

NW396 – Lekwa-Teemane (14)

NW405 – JB Marks (67)

Northern Cape:

NC062 – Nsms Khoi (17)

NC065 – Hantam (13)

NC066 – Karoo Hoogland (11)

NC074 – Kareeberg (11)

NC076 – Thembelihle (11)

NC077 – Siyathemba (11)

NC078 – Siyancuma (13)

NC084 – !Kheis (11)

NC086 – Kgatelopele (11)

NC453 – Gamagara (15)

Western Cape:

WC011 – Matzikama (15)

WC012 – Cederberg (11)

WC014 – Saldanha Bay (27)

WC022 – Witzenberg (23)

WC025 – Breede Valley (41)

WC026 – Langeberg (23)

WC031 – Theewaterskloof (27)

WC033 – Cape Agulhas (11)

WC041 – Kannaland (7)

WC044 – George (55)

WC045 – Oudtshoorn (25)

WC047 – Bitou (13)

WC048 – Knysna (21)

WC051 – Laingsburg (7)

WC052 – Prince Albert (7)

Additional reporting by Earl Coetzee