Mmusi Maimane responds to claims he turned a blind eye to corruption while in the DA

"Today, Maimane wants to come across as a corruption crusader. Sies! Liar!" says alleged corruption whistle-blower Selby Bokaba.

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane has responded to alleged corruption in Tshwane while he was DA leader. Picture: Neil McCartney

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane has denied that he ignored alleged corruption within Tshwane during his time as Democratic Alliance (DA) leader.

The DA ran Tshwane after the 2016 local government elections, a period that coincided with Maimane’s time as the leader of the party.

However, Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba claims he told Maimane of alleged corruption at the metro during the time and was ignored.

‘Corruption crusader? Nah’

Sharing his experience just days before South African head to the polls, Bokaba urged his followers to not listen to Maimane’s promises.

“In 2019, I called him wanting to inform him about acts of corruption in the City of Tshwane and he never wanted to listen to me. In one of the calls, I greeted him saying: ‘Hi Mmusi’, and his response was: ‘I’m not Mmusi to you’.

“He hated that I wanted to report alleged corruption involving people he held dearly. That was our last convo.

“After he had left the party, I escalated the allegations to a person who was willing to listen to us and she acted promptly. Maybe Mmusi is a changed person.”

Bokaba said he would not vote for Maimane, even if he was stranded.

“When he said to me; ‘I’m not Mmusi to you’. I asked myself many questions. Did he want me to say ‘Mr Mmusi’ or ‘Bra Mmusi’ when he is far younger than me? I said to myself ‘voetsek, young man’.

“Today, he wants to come across as a corruption crusader. Sies! Liar!”

Maimane responds

Maimane responded to the claims, saying he did not remember the encounter. He also said he had acted against alleged claims of corruption in the city at the time.

“If you speak to the city manager of Tshwane, he will testify of how I challenged and acted against any allegations and acts of corruption. I don’t ask for your vote but instead, your pardon,” he said.

