New mother of the nation: Dr Senathi Fisha’s bold agenda for SA

A retired clinical psychologist and former nurse who is contesting the elections says her first job, if elected, will be to deport all illegal immigrants, put youth on military conscription and create jobs for the unemployed.

President of the newly registered All Citizens Party (ACP), Dr Senathi Fisha, 70, sounds serious about cleaning up the country’s system of illegal immigration and vows to apply the law strictly on the issue if she is elected to office.

ACP contesting for national and regional ballots

The ACP will be contesting the national ballot, the regional ballots for Gauteng and Limpopo and provincial ballots in Free State, Limpopo, Northern Cape, North West and KwaZulu-Natal.

“The first thing we are going to do as an incoming government is to uphold the laws of this country.

“We are starting with mass deportations and sending people to their countries of origin so we can start afresh to rebuild South Africa. The laws of this country must be applied and when you apply the law, this is not being xenophobic because these are approved laws,” says Fisha.

Fisha, who calls herself the “Mother of the Nation”, says South Africa deserves to have its first female president who will take care of the people like a mother.

“We want to bring something we can touch and that is the first woman president in South Africa.

“We believe South Africa needs a mother right now who will get into the kitchen and fix everything that is broken and make sure that children don’t take drugs,” she adds.

Soft spot for the vulnerable

The mother from Ga-Matlala in Limpopo has a soft spot for the vulnerable, whom she took care of during her career as a clinical psychologist.

With her daughter, Mmapula, as the party’s director of operations by her side, Fisha outlines the ACP’s election manifesto, which includes introducing compulsory military training for the youth spread out over two years.

All drug-addicted children will be sent for a year-long rehabilitation and compulsory military conscription, that will include all youth, to instil a sense of patriotism and pride in themselves and the country.

“I am the Mother of the Nation for the people of this country because I have long been taking care of people through the work I did as a clinical psychologist.

“I have been to so many families and homes – this is the reason I feel that the children in South Africa need protection from a mother,” she says.

Humanitarian and philanthropist

A practical community builder who protects children is part of the work Fisha has been doing passionately for her community and the country throughout her almost 30-year career.

“I am also a humanitarian and a philanthropist. I have contributed a lot to the communities. I built houses for them and bought food for them – at one stage for seven years.

“I established a bakery for the community because I believe that as a former nurse, I know that people need bread and milk to grow, that’s what we teach children about,” she adds.

Fisha comes from a business family, which may explain why her party’s manifesto has a strong emphasis on economic growth and job creation.

Industrialisation is central to the party’s job creation goal.

Fisha has already set up a textile factory to manufacture garments, which include T-shirts, that created 24 jobs for blind community members.

Familly-orientated businesspeople

“So we are family-oriented, but we are also businesspeople and that’s why the economy is number one in our manifesto.

“Our economic approach is that we need to stimulate the economy in South Africa so we can create jobs by improving exports.

“But we also believe that mining beneficiation must remain in the country.

“We shouldn’t just assemble cars in South Africa but we must make them here, too,” says Fisha.