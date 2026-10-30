PODCAST: DA banking on voter turnout to secure stronger position in local elections

The DA aims to strengthen its local elections position by mobilising supporters and convincing undecided voters to participate.

The DA is banking on voter turnout to strengthen its position in the upcoming local government elections.

Werner Horn, the party’s deputy head of campaigns, says the final stretch focuses on convincing undecided voters. The party is also mobilising its existing supporters to ensure they vote.

Horn spoke to Itumeleng Mafisa on The Movement podcast about the DA’s campaign strategy.

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He also discussed coalition politics, service delivery and criticism facing the party.

Turnout could determine election outcome

Horn said most voters had already decided which party they would support. However, he believes undecided voters could still influence the outcome.

Federal Congress spokesperson, Werner Horn during a press briefing 31 March 2023 ahead of the DAs 2023 Federal Congress to be held at Gallagher Estate over this weekend, 1 and 2 April 2023 . Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The DA’s final rally aims to persuade these voters before election day. The party is also concentrating on maximising turnout among its supporters.

Horn said local elections had experienced declining voter participation over recent election cycles. He believes turnout could ultimately determine how parties perform.

In Cape Town, the DA hopes to secure an outright majority. However, Horn warned that low voter turnout could jeopardise that ambition.

He also believes Helen Zille has a strong chance of leading the DA to become Johannesburg’s biggest party. The challenge, however, is securing enough support to establish a stable coalition.

Coalition politics and service delivery

Horn warned that unstable coalitions could undermine service delivery. He pointed to the political instability experienced in Johannesburg following previous elections.

He also dismissed suggestions that opposition parties were already negotiating to exclude the DA from Johannesburg’s government. Horn argued that parties should prioritise residents’ interests when considering coalition arrangements.

He said the DA had no plans for a broad coalition agreement with the ANC. However, he acknowledged that coalition negotiations could become necessary after the elections.

Defending the DA’s governance record

Horn defended the party against accusations that it favours suburban communities over townships. He said DA-led municipalities had demonstrated their ability to improve infrastructure and basic services.

He also rejected claims that the DA was a white party. Horn described it as a diverse organisation with support across different communities.

Comparing the DA and ANC, Horn highlighted their different approaches to government. He said the DA favoured individual opportunity, private enterprise and decentralised decision-making.

He also accused the ANC of allowing corruption and protecting underperforming officials in local government.

Horn said the DA’s campaign aimed to convince voters that responsible financial management could improve municipalities.

Podcast producer: Caslian Scott

Camera operator: Caslian Scott

Video editor: Shaun Holland