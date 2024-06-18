When they work with the DA it’s progressive, when we do we are sell-outs: Mbalula slams EFF

ANC SG has denied claims his party sold out when it agreed to work with the DA, saying their arrangement is not a "grand coalition".

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has lambasted the alleged double standards of its political rival – the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The ANC has been in power for 30 years but lost its majority in the 29 May elections. It secured just over 40% of the national vote, while the main opposition, the DA, got 21.8%.

To lead the country, the ANC teamed up with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and other political parties to form a Government of National Unity (GNU). The coalition includes at least five parties.

The move has been criticised by many, including the EFF, as a “marriage of convenience, to consolidate the white monopoly power over the economy and means of production in SA”.

Mbalula: ANC no sell out

Mbalula responded to the backlash, slamming claims the ANC is “selling out”.

“On Friday, the EFF voted with the DA in the Northern Cape Provincial Legislature for a DA Speaker and DA Premier candidates, while at the same time in the National Assembly condemning the GNU initiative that includes the DA.

“So, when the EFF works with the DA that is ‘progressive’, and when any other party includes the DA in any initiative that is ‘sell out and reactionary’. I’ve never seen such kind of ideological volatility,” Mbalula shared on X at the weekend.

‘History will judge you harshly’

EFF leader Julius Malema accused the party of being in a “grand coalition with the DA”, and warned that history would judge the two parties “harshly”.

“This is not a GNU, this is a grand coalition of the ANC and white monopoly capital,” he said.

Mbalula rubbished this in a press briefing.

“We are not in a grand coalition, but a Government of National Unity, and the DA is part and parcel of that GNU.

“What is also worth noting is that President [Cyril] Ramaphosa was not only voted by two or three parties, but also by those who said they are a progressive block. The cooperation among all parties must be celebrated by South Africans as we must build this great nation together,” he said.

WATCH: Mbalula speak on coalitions.

[WATCH] We are not in a grand coalition, but a Government of National Unity, and the DA is part and parcel of that GNU.



What is also worth noting is that President Ramaphosa was not only voted by two or three parties, but also by those who said they are a progressive block. The… https://t.co/xhjTRrdek7 pic.twitter.com/3sX1080NY2 — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) June 15, 2024

