‘There are other avenues to vent frustration’ – analyst on MK’s anarchy threats

Escalating threats of electoral violence from the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party are causing big challenges for the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) ahead of the upcoming general election.

This week, MK members were attacking the courts and the IEC on social media amid the IEC deadline for parties to submit the required number of signatures to contest in the 29 May elections.

Visvin Reddy, the leader of MK in KwaZulu-Natal, said there would be civil war if the MK party was not allowed to campaign and appear on the IEC ballot paper.

“No-one will vote. We will make sure that no-one will vote,” he said.

“We are sending a loud and clear message that if the courts stop MK, there will be anarchy in this country. “There will be riots like you’ve never seen in this country.”

‘A matter of concern’

Nelson Mandela University director of the Centre for Security, Peace and Conflict Tesolution Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast said this reaction was a matter of concern and was not justifiable.

Breakfast said it was important to bear in mind that elections could not be regarded as free and fair if there was violence on a large scale.

“We don’t judge elections on the day the electorate have gone to the polling station to cast their vote. We look at the process which builds up to the day the electorate has gone to a polling station.

“If there are no building blocks whereby people are free to campaign and people are allowed to vote, then it is a problem,” he said.

“Elections are a political competition so there must be fairness.

“It’s a violation of human rights to kill people, to prevent them from going to certain places. I understand MK party might be frustrated and that frustration might translate into aggression. But if they think they’re not being treated well, there are other avenues to vent their frustration.”

The ANC revealed it has taken the MK party to court for trademark infringement. It challenged the party on two fronts: one being the trademark and to deregister MK.

The ANC said the MK party resembled the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA).

The MKMVA was established by the ANC after it disbanded its armed wing, uMkhonto weSizwe in 1991.

Reddy said the ANC was pulling out all the tricks to stop the MK party from registering. He said the MK party was different from the MKMVA.

Investigation encouraged

Breakfast said the IEC should handle this matter through an investigation.

“At some point parties will be asked to sign a pledge that they’re committing themselves to free and fair elections and that they’re going to abide by the rules.

“But the IEC should investigate this correctly. “There are policies in terms of how to discipline political parties,” he said.

“Also, if there’s evidence of wrongdoing, one can lay a charge at the nearest police station.” The IEC said it was “working on a response” to MK.