WATCH: KZN police investigating shooting of MK Party member in apparent hit

Vusumuzi “Blesser” Ndlovu was shot and killed on Saturday night in what appears to be a politically motivated killing.

Ndlovu was returning from an MK Party meeting when he was ambushed by unknown gunmen. . Photo: iStock

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting of an uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) member in Umlazi.

The MK Party’s coordinator in eThekwini Vusumuzi “Blesser” Ndlovu was shot and killed on Saturday night in what appears to be a politically motivated killing.

It is understood Ndlovu was returning from an MK Party meeting when he was ambushed by unknown gunmen.

uMkhonto we Sizwe party has confirmed that its member was gunned down on Saturday in Umlazi, KZN. The party says five more members were injured in the shooting. MK spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela says political intolerance is behind the shooting.



Investigation

Police spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo said they are investigating the shooting of the MK Party member.

“The 43-year-old man was allegedly shot and killed at a hostel in Umlazi. The deceased was with a friend when he was murdered in the parking lot.”

uMkhonto we Sizwe party has confirmed that its member was gunned and said five more members were injured in the shooting.

Political intolerance

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, MK spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said political intolerance is behind the shooting.

“It was really a violent situation, initiated by effectively political intolerance… Leaders of political parties especially in such a sensitive era such as elections ought to be really mindful in terms of how they communicate and what they say.”

The party said a memorial service and funeral will be held in Nkandla.

Jacob Zuma

With former president Jacob Zuma the face of the new MK Party, there are fears that fresh political violence will erupt in KZN ahead of the election.

City Press previously reported there have been 40 incidences of intimidation between ANC and MKP members since the latter was formed in December last year.

According to the paper, the fierce battle between the two political parties started when Zuma publicly endorsed the formation of the MKP on 16 December, the anniversary of the formation of the ANC’s armed wing.

Zuma has drawn massive support and packed venues in KZN Mpumalanga and Gauteng and has used his speeches to deride what he has branded “the ANC of [President Cyril] Ramaphosa”.

