Elections

Home » News » South Africa » Elections

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

3 minute read

12 Mar 2024

12:07 pm

US Embassy praises IEC’s ability to conduct free and fair elections

The DA's letter to the US Goverment cast a call on the IEC’s ability to run the national and provincial elections.

US Embassy praises IEC's ability to conduct free and fair elections

South Africans will go the polls on 29 May. Photo: The Citizen/Neil McCartney

The United States (US) Embassy in South Africa has praised the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) ability to run free and fair elections in the country.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) last week wrote to the US government pleading for additional resources to bolster the deployment of election observers when South Africans go the polls on 29 May.

The national and provincial election is expected to be the most hotly contested since the dawn of democracy 30 years ago.

In a letter addressed to US secretary of state Antony Blinken, the DA claimed the election is facing risks from Jacob Zuma’s MK Party and the ANC’s alliances with “malign international actors”.

IEC reputation

However US Embassy spokesperson David Feldmann told The Citizen the IEC has an “excellent reputation”.

“South Africa is a sovereign democracy that runs its own electoral processes.  The Independent Electoral Commission has a longstanding and excellent reputation for conducting free and fair elections.”

While South Africa’s elections have generally been free and fair, with the country counted among those with the best practices and excelling in holding elections after 30 years of democracy, the DA’s letter is seen as insinuating that the IEC lacks the ability to run a smooth election.

ALSO READ: WATCH: DA says US letter not meant to undermine IEC’s ability to run elections

Undermining IEC

However, the DA’s shadow minister for international relations Emma Louise Powell has refuted this.

“We as a nation have got everything to play for and everything to lose. So, our request to the international community is in our democracy’s interest, it is not our interest as an individual organisation and it certainly does not cast a call on the IEC’s ability to run the election. This is standard practice in democracies the world over,” Powell said.

In the letter to Blinken, the DA said it’s the party’s contention that as the “ruling elite grow more desperate to retain electoral support ahead of the upcoming elections, they may be willing to put their narrow political interests ahead of our country’s broader interests and sacred constitutional values”.

“Here, we are witnessing an increasing willingness by the ANC to forge alliances with malign international actors, whose regimes are characterised by tyranny, terror and oppression,” wrote Powell.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: DA trying to ‘mortgage’ our democracy to the US – Ramaphosa

.

Read more on these topics

Democratic Alliance (DA) Elections Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) United States of America (USA/US)

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Elephant kills guide in Western Cape private game reserve
Crime Muti murders in SA: Has Joslin Smith fallen prey to ‘occult economy’?
News Richards Bay Airport downgraded over fire safety concerns
Politics WATCH: DA trying to ‘mortgage’ our democracy to the US – Ramaphosa
South Africa Old Mutual faces public backlash amid allegations of defying court order

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe