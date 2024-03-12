IEC fires employee behind ANC, MK party candidates lists leak

The lists, which includes personal information of the parties’ national and provincial candidates made the rounds on social media last week.

The IEC on Monday said it tracked the source of the leak. Picture: Neil McCartney

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has confirmed that an employee behind the leaking of the African National Congress (ANC) and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s candidates lists has been fired.

The lists, which includes personal information of the parties’ national and provincial candidates, started making the rounds on social media last week.

They were submitted by the ANC and MK party on Friday afternoon ahead of the IEC’s deadline of 5pm.

IEC’s chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo confirmed the employee has been dismissed, according to EWN,

“The commission confirms that the implicated official’s contract with the commission has been terminated.”

On Monday, the IEC said it tracked the source of the leak.

Mamabolo said there were only two parties affected, and the official whose credentials were found to be used in the leak − although information was later deleted at the work station − has been asked to provide reasons why action should not be taken against them.

Credibility

Mamabolo defended the credibility of the IEC despite the very early leak of sensitive information from within its own ranks.

“The credibility of the commission is not dependent on a single factor [the leak].

“The incident is revolting and ought not to have happened but that is not the totality of the credibility of the commission,” Mambolo said.

Voters roll

Mamabolo also discussed the IEC’s voter roll, which is expected to be certified on Tuesday and published in provincial and municipal offices.

According to Mamabolo, a record 27.79 million voters are registered ahead of the national and provincial elections on 29 May.

This is 9.6 million (35%) more than during the 2019 elections, where 26.7 million voters were registered.

Additional reporting by Nicholas Zaal

