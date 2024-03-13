Elections

Home » News » South Africa » Elections

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

3 minute read

13 Mar 2024

10:02 am

US says it’s up to SA and IEC to decide if observers are needed for elections

The DA's letter effectively insinuates and casts a doubt that the IEC lacks the ability to run a smooth, free and fair election.

US says its up to SA Govt and IEC to decide if observers are needed for elections

The US said it recognises the IEC has a long standing and “excellent” reputation for operating free and fair elections. Photo: iStock

The United States (US) says it’s up to the South African government and Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to decide if the country needs observers in upcoming national and provincial elections.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) last week wrote to the US government pleading for additional resources to bolster the deployment of election observers when South Africans go the polls on 29 May.

The letter effectively insinuates and casts a doubt that the IEC lacks the ability to run a smooth, free and fair election in the country. But the official opposition has denied this.

US embassy spokesperson David Feldmann said South Africa is a sovereign country that runs its own elections and the US recognises the IEC has a long standing and “excellent” reputation for operating free and fair elections.

“We have every confidence that this will be the case in this election.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: IEC says DA ‘misguided on how electoral process works’

US-SA relationship

Feldmann agreed that South Africa, not without its challenges has a reasonably healthy relationship with the US government.

“The ambassador was talking about this the other day. It’s really as robust as it has been in decades, we have a high level of conversation, we have the presidents talking together, we have secretary Blinken and Minister Pandor.

“We have the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury who is in Gauteng today and it’s a sign of how close the countries are. Even when we disagree and have different approaches, we are talking,” Feldmann told 702.

The national and provincial election is expected to be the most hotly contested since the dawn of democracy 30 years ago.

In a letter addressed to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the DA claimed the election was facing risks from Jacob Zuma’s MK Party and the ANC’s alliances with “malign international actors”.

Last week President Cyril Ramaphosa accused the DA of trying to “sell” South Africa to the US by writing the letter to Blinken.

ALSO READ: DA letter: Disguised call to ‘invade SA with Western influence’ – expert

Read more on these topics

Democratic Alliance (DA) Elections Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) United States of America (USA/US)

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Rugby Is the Bok captaincy up for grabs? Who are the candidates?
Crime Gauteng records rise in murders and robberies
Courts AKA murder: SA yet to send extradition documents, eSwatini court hears
Lotto Banking app player bags R40 million Lotto jackpot
Local News Elephant kills guide in Western Cape private game reserve

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe