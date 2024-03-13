Voters ‘not ready for polls’

South Africans are seemingly disgruntled over hollow political pledges in wake of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng’s manifesto, with concerns mounting over citizens’ readiness to make informed choices at the ballot box. DA’s Gauteng leader and premier candidate Solly Msimanga yesterday launched the party’s provincial manifesto at Beyers Naudé Square in a bid to “rescue Gauteng from corruption, maladministration and crime”. 'DA government will rescue Gauteng and SA' According to Msimanga, only a DA government “can and will rescue Gauteng and South Africa. Our offer to rescue Gauteng includes: an end to extensive electricity outages; an end to water outages,…

South Africans are seemingly disgruntled over hollow political pledges in wake of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng’s manifesto, with concerns mounting over citizens’ readiness to make informed choices at the ballot box.

DA’s Gauteng leader and premier candidate Solly Msimanga yesterday launched the party’s provincial manifesto at Beyers Naudé Square in a bid to “rescue Gauteng from corruption, maladministration and crime”.

‘DA government will rescue Gauteng and SA’

According to Msimanga, only a DA government “can and will rescue Gauteng and South Africa. Our offer to rescue Gauteng includes: an end to extensive electricity outages; an end to water outages, potholed roads, and failing infrastructure”.

“Punishment of crime, and an end to fear of violence, an economy that creates jobs and business opportunities, an end to deeply rooted corruption, a quality education for all, and an end to our failing health care system.”

While Msimanga’s promises resonated with many voters, who were cheering and chanting along with the party’s leaders, critics among the bystanders voiced scepticism, noting a prevalence of superficial engagement overshadowing substantive policy discussion.

Disheartening trend

Despite the enthusiastic reception from voters, bystanders like Sipho Cetshwayo observed a disheartening trend among attendees.

“It’s disappointing that people are not interested in the policies these parties have, but rather promises,” said Cetshwayo.

He highlighted a portion of young and old attendees who appeared enthralled by receiving free T-shirts, rather than engaging with the substance of the DA’s manifesto.

Cetshwayo cited the lack of understanding among many attendees regarding the implications of political decisions on their lives.

Another critic, Tom Huggett, highlighted the need for greater awareness and accountability among voters.

“The challenge remains in bridging the gap between political spectacle and substantive policy discourse to ensure informed decision-making for the future of the country,” he said.

