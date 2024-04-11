Water shutdown may affect ANC at polls – residents

The temporary shutdown of the Ebenezer water scheme is for its rehabilitation, said the Lepelle Northern Water.

Water shortages in Polokwane could become a significant issue during elections, as the city faces a water shutdown next week.

The temporary shutdown of the Ebenezer water scheme – which is due to begin on Monday or Tuesday – is for its rehabilitation, said the Lepelle Northern Water, which provides bulk water supplies to Limpopo.

Gracious Mello, a resident of Bendor, a Polokwane suburb, said: “We love the ANC. Come hell or high water, we are going to vote for it. But what about those that are not members of the ANC?

“How do you convince them to cast their vote for the ANC when they don’t have water for days?”

The Democratic Alliance (DA), the third-biggest political party in the Polokwane municipality, demanded answers in writing from city management about why there will still be water problems 30 years after democracy.

“The problem is, although there were tariffs to fine residents who misuse water, there were no municipal officials to monitor these transgressions to issue fines. Tankers are ineffective and not adequately monitored,” said DA councillor Jacques Joubert.

However, ANC chief whip Adolf Rapetswa said he was confident measures to curb high water usage would yield positive results.