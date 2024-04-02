Zero hour for Zuma to appeal IEC decision on election dream

The IEC last week confirmed that an objection to Zuma’s candidature was received and upheld by the commission.

Former president Jacob Zuma has until today to appeal the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) decision that he may not run as a candidate in the 29 May national and provincial elections.

The IEC last week confirmed that an objection to the MK party leader’s candidacy was received and upheld by the commission.

IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya said one of the grounds for disqualification is if any person who was convicted of an offence has been sentenced to more than 12 months imprisonment without the option of a fine.

The former president was sentenced to a 15-month prison term in 2021 after being found guilty of contempt of court.

Zuma for Parliament

The MK party said Zuma is going to Parliament even if it means amending the Constitution.

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said its leader remained the face of the party, whether he was eligible to be on the ballot or not and warned the Constitution could not supersede the “will of the people.”

“The people will decide if we contest elections without Zuma. The people have decided that they want President Zuma to lead them,” adding that the Constitution could be changed to allow the former president to be on the ballot.

Zuma accident

Meanwhile, a 51-year-old man arrested in connection with Zuma’s car crash is expected to make his first appearance in the Eshowe Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The former president escaped unscathed in a dramatic car crash shortly before 7pm on Thursday night on a road in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal.

The MK party leader was heading to his Nkandla homestead after a night of campaigning for his party when an allegedly drunk driver drove into an armoured state vehicle transporting Zuma.

Police said the man was charged for drunken driving, and reckless and negligent driving.

Ndlela said this was not Zuma’s first car accident.

“Two car accidents in a space of a year and a half, both accidents committed by purported ‘drunk drivers’ who manage to drive directly into [former] president Zuma’s motorcade. This looks like a deliberate attempt to assassinate [former] president Zuma.”

VIP protection

The MK demanded more VIP protection for Zuma following his accident, however, the police ministry dismissed the request.

Police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said they have noted the calls and demands for Police Minister Bheki Cele to be “questioned on the security details” of Zuma.

“Following a thorough briefing to the ministry by the management of the South African Police Service(Saps) the Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele is satisfied that the current security deployed for the protection of Mr Zuma is sufficient and on a par with other former Heads of States.

“The ministry finds the call made by the UMkhonto We Sizwe party spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndlela; for the Minister of Police to be ‘questioned on Jacob Zuma’s security details’ reckless and out of order,” Themba said.

The crash happened just hours after the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) barred Zuma from standing in the 29 May general elections.

