Cele scoffs at MK party’s demand for him to be questioned over Zuma’s security

Zuma escaped unscathed in a dramatic car crash after a drunken driver drove into his armoured state vehicle

The police ministry has dismissed demands from the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) for more VIP protection for former president Jacob Zuma following his accident.

Zuma escaped unscathed in a dramatic car crash shortly before 7pm on Thursday night on a road in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal.

The MK party leader was heading to his Nkandla homestead after a night of campaigning for his party when an allegedly drunk driver drove into an armoured state vehicle transporting Zuma.

The 51-year-old man has been arrested and is expected to appear the Eshowe Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

MK demands

Police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said they have noted the calls and demands for police minister Bheki Cele to be ‘questioned on the security details’ of Zuma.

“Following a thorough briefing to the ministry by the management of the South African Police Service(Saps) the Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele is satisfied that the current security deployed for the protection of Mr Zuma is sufficient and on a par with other former Heads of States.

“The ministry finds the call made by the UMkhonto We Sizwe party spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndlela; for the Minister of Police to be ‘questioned on Jacob Zuma’s security details’ reckless and out of order,” Themba said

Themba said the ministry and Saps will not be divulging any security details of any current or former head of state of the republic of South Africa.

Zuma crash

The crash happened just hours after the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) barred Zuma from standing in the May 29 general elections.

While Zuma was rushed to safety Ndlela said this was not Zuma’s first car accident.

“Two car accidents in a space of a year and a half, both accidents committed by purported “drunk drivers” who manage to drive directly into President Zuma’s motorcade. This looks like a deliberate attempt to assassinate President Zuma.”

Foul play

MK head of elections Musa Mkhize told SABC on Friday that the party suspected “foul play.”

“I must say that unfortunately we have been waiting for it to happen. It had happened because the president was warned that come before the day of elections, he will be lying in hospital. We don’t know what else more is coming. Thanks to the Presidential Protection Unit members who managed to keep the president safe.”

Zuma nor his security detail were injured in the accident and its understood the former president is recovering at his Nkandla home.

