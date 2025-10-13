South Africa

Electricity load reduction: These Gauteng areas will be affected this week

By Oratile Mashilo

13 October 2025

Eskom’s load reduction schedule indicates that several areas across Gauteng will continue to face scheduled power cuts during peak hours.

Gauteng load reduction schedule

Residents in Gauteng must expect load reduction as Eskom-serviced areas continue to face scheduled power cuts.

Eskom has released its load-reduction schedule, which will be implemented from Monday, 13 October, to Sunday, 19 October 2025.

Consumers can expect approximately five to six hours of outages, with varying time slots for different areas.

Areas affected

Load reduction will be implemented during peak demand periods from 5am to 9am and 5pm to 10pm.

“The continued pressure on our transformers/mini-substations due to illegal connections and electricity theft in some areas necessitates load reduction to avoid equipment damage,” said Eskom.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction (5am-9am) include Naledi, Dobsonville and its extensions, Mabopane, Winterveldt and Jabulani.

Other affected areas include Rabie Ridge, Duduza, and various settlements across Gauteng.

Evening load reduction (5pm-10pm) impacts regions including Kagiso, Meadowlands and its extensions, Cosmo City, Riverside, and Tsakane.

The affected areas in Gauteng include:

  • Orange Farm
  • Sebokeng
  • Ga-Rankuwa
  • Vereeniging
  • Palm Springs
  • Orlando East
  • Sharpville
  • Katlehong South

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below.

Load reduction schedule: Monday, 13 October – Sunday, 19 October

