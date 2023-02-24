Eskom appoints Calib Cassim as interim group CEO

Citizen Reporter

Struggling state-owned entity Eskom has announced it has appointed Calib Cassim as Interim Group Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

The power utility said Cassim will lead the Eskom management team until further notice.

Cassim’s appointment follows the explosive exit interview with independent television news station eNCA, with former CEO André de Ruyter.

After De Ruyter’s damning allegation’s against the ANC, the parastatal’s board relieved him of his duties with immediate effect, despite originally asking De Ruyter to stay on until March.

De Ruyter was the eleventh CEO in 13 years to leave Eskom.

Before his resignation, there were repeated calls for Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to fire De Ruyter.

De Ruyter came under increased pressure to reduce the exacerbated load shedding.

Experience

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said Calib will take the reigns of the utilty until a permament CEO is found.

“Mr Cassim was appointed as Eskom’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in November 2018 after serving as Acting CFO from July 2017. He is a registered Chartered Accountant (SA) and holds a master’s degree in Business Leadership (MBL).”

“With over 20 years of service in Eskom, his qualifications and extensive experience have provided Mr Cassim with a deep understanding and appreciation of the Eskom business and the electricity industry, especially regarding the challenges facing the financing of operations and future expansion of the industry,” Mantshantsha said.

Welcomed

Mantshantsha said the utilty is grateful that Cassim will be assuming the role.

“Eskom thanks his family for permitting him to assume the additional responsibilities and is grateful to Mr Cassim for stepping up to GCE role.”

Eskom’s chief operating officer (CFO) Jan Oberholzer, retires in April after five years in the job.

Compiled by Senior Digital Journalist Faizel Patel

