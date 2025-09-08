South Africa

Eskom confirms 5 and 6-hour power cuts across Gauteng this week

By Enkosi Selane

8 September 2025

07:00 am

Eskom’s load reduction schedule indicates that several areas across Gauteng will continue to face scheduled power cuts during peak hours.

Eskom Load reduction schedule

Picture: iStock

Eskom’s weekly load reduction continues this week. The utility’s planned power cuts will affect multiple residents throughout Gauteng.

Eskom’s load reduction schedule spans from Monday, 8 September, to Sunday, 14 September 2025.

Residents and businesses should prepare for outages that will last approximately six hours in some locations and five hours in others.

Power outages occur at varying times across different areas.

Affected areas under Eskom’s load reduction schedule

According to Eskom’s load reduction schedule, several regions across the province should brace for power cuts during peak periods.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction between 5am and 9am include Dobsonville, Naledi, Wattville, Etwatwa, Mathibestad and Sebokeng.

Other affected regions include Beverly Hills East, Boitumelo, Evaton, and various settlements across Gauteng.

Evening load reduction between 5pm and 10 pm impacts regions including Mabopane, Rabie Ridge, Duduza, and surrounding areas.

Other affected zones include Protea Glen, Westonaria, Vereeniging Sharpville, Daveyton, Orange Farm, and various extensions in surrounding regions.

The schedule operates on a seven-day rotation, with different areas affected on different days of the week.

This structure affords residents some predictability about when they might experience power outages.

This week, the affected areas include:

  • Odenburg Gardens
  • Diepsloot
  • Garankuwa
  • Mabuya
  • Zonkizizwe
  • Katlehong
  • Meadowlands
  • Spruit View
  • Emndeni
  • Winterveldt

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below:

Load-reduction-schedule-GAUTENG-SEPT-2025Download

